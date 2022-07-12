US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 108.365.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 101.50.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 36 ticks and trading at 139.27.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 108 ticks Lower and trading at 3829.75.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1732.70. Gold is 10 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - tentative. Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/11/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/11/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Monday morning and that usually reflects a Down day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 164 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday all the pundits and analysts were all touting the Job numbers reported last Friday. What everyone seems to be ignoring is that this is a normal business cycle. The problem with looking at everything with rose colored glasses is ignoring reality. The Fed hasn't engineered a soft landing since the 1990's when Greenspan was still the Fed Chair. He did this extremely well and if memory serves me correctly, he was Knighted by the Brits, so we should call him "Sir Alan". Unfortunately, both the Fed and the Treasury Secretary missed their mark and now the Fed must aggressively hike in order to combat inflation. In doing so they seek to cool the economy down but by doing that it will increase the likelihood of layoffs. I hope I'm wrong in this regard, but I've seen this movie far too many times.