The failure of two US regional banks and vapid concerns about Credit Suisse completely turned risk appetite off. The sell-off in banks has led to a high level of market stress. And while spillovers from bank stress have been relatively ringfenced so far, US recession risk has sharply increased due to a lightning-speed reassessment of the FOMC policy path.
Indeed with Fed rate cuts getting priced into the curve at warp speed, the far more immediate and present recession danger occurs when a rapid yield curve steepening occurs after a lengthy inversion. That event usually informs investors it could be time to get out of dodge.
US regional banks are less a story of creditworthiness and more a story of the degradation of forward earnings power. At current levels, one can argue that it's mainly in the price of these stocks. Looking further ahead, however, it's hard not to be concerned about the medium-term availability of bank lending in the real economy. This is a new challenge, and the impulse for financial conditions -- broadly defined in a practical sense -- is likely to worsen.
Small and medium-sized banks play an essential role in the US economy. Banks with less than $250bn in assets account for roughly 50% of US commercial and industrial lending, 60% of residential real estate lending, 80% of commercial real estate lending, and 45% of consumer lending.
The macroeconomic impact of a pullback in lending will remain highly uncertain until the extent of the stress on the banking system has run its course. Still, if lending to the real economy dries up, you can almost assuredly pencil in a recession this year in your investment calendar.
As I find myself foolishly daydreaming again, I think of the golf course or Deep Sea fishing in Sarawak, at which point the mind further wanders to what will the Fed be doing this summer -- hiking, pausing or cutting? I can't remember a point in my multidecade trading career when each scenario carried a reasonable near-term delta.
Given the velocity of the moves in rates the past few weeks, sending an overt recession signal, most folks in the levered community were exceptionally negative on equity risk (anecdotal observation). Still, when taken together with the genuinely stunning drop in front-end yields, there was kindling for the short-term, counter-sentiment rally we saw overnight. I'm not saying this is a recipe for lasting strength --but in a post-pandemic environment, stocks initially tend to do better when Fed cuts get priced in.
In a tactical context, however, equity market price action determines sentiment and narrative. And today, the signal is improving; I will note we are only a fortnight into a new chapter, but as I did write in my morning Asia open note, and unlike some esoteric observations getting picked up, I believe the balance of risks is shifting to the downside. Hence we will look to continue selling ViX volatility on any move higher to fund SPX and DAX puts where the latter screens cheap.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.