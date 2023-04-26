The Bank of England meets next week and inflation is remaining a serious problem. Short-term interest rate markets are pricing in a 99% chance of a 25bps rate hike on May 10 after the latest inflation data.
The recent headline inflation in the UK remains in double digits at 10.1% y/y for March. This is above the 9.8% y/y that economists were expecting. This will eventually fall down as a significant part of the high inflation pressure came due to artificially high energy prices. So, the headline should fall more sharply moving forward. However, the core inflation print is tricky. Visually, the problem is obvious. The headline inflation is showing signs of ‘stepping’ lower.
Contrast that with the core inflation reading.
Do you see the issue? The core is stickier and looks set to remain that way. The recent wage data from the UK came in higher for February at 6.6% 3m/yr which exceeded economists' expectations that will keep the pressure on the BoE. Unemployment is currently at 3.8% which is below pre-pandemic levels, so the labour market is still tight. Furthermore, public services have been striking for pay increases from railway workers to doctors, nurses, and teachers. This keeps the inflationary pressure building.
Recession?
So, the UK runs the risk of being thrown into a sharp recession now. Higher inflation will lead to higher interest rates which could quickly slow the economy. So, what will the BoE do? Will it prioritise inflation and keep hiking rates even if a recession looks more likely? Or will the BoE prioritise growth and pause on rates in a surprise move? The problems are clear, but the solution is not. This means that traders should watch the GBP carefully. The EURGBP pair would be a good pair to express a GBP move as the ECB and the BoE are facing similar problems.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.1050, closes in on multi-month highs
EUR/USD has extended its rally to the 1.1050 area on Wednesday boosted by the improving risk mood. Ahead of Durable Goods Orders and Trade Balance data from the US, the US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure, fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The decisive increase witnessed in US stock index futures weighs heavily on the US Dollar as investors await key data releases.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around $2,000
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two sessions and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday. The XAU/USD holds steady around the $2,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.