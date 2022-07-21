Outlook: We get the Philly Fed today, likely a favorable number. Unlike Atlanta and others, the Philly Fed is expected to rise to 0.8 from -3.3 for the first increase since March. Net-net, this can leave the US PMI not falling (as we see everywhere else). It’s a small ray of light in a darkening global economy. Oddly, as various sources report, most business executive have a gloomy outlook for the economy but not for their own individual companies.

The world is getting riskier by the day and may account for the dollar starting to claw back losses. Russia turned on the gas tap, yes, but threatens to use gas supplies as a weapon, so the overall risk remains almost the same.

We have outbreaks of Covid in Japan and Australia, among other places, while nobody anywhere wants to admit it ain’t over. In the US, cases are up 18% in the latest week at over 129,000 on Tuesday, and in more than 40 states, which everyone admits is an undercount. The BA.5 variant, the most transmissable variant so faqr, has no vaccine and the vaccines planned for October are not necessarily targeting it.

Draghi resigned. The likelihood of new coalitions and getting back to business is not more than 50%. On the other side of the planet, China faces vast costs, some of it bailout costs, for real estate developers, who have been providing the top favorite “savings” vehicle. In the UK, it’s down to the former Chancellor (who can be tough) and foreign secretary, whom the chancellor accuses of fiscal irresponsibility.

Inadequate efforts to manage climate change have come home to roost in a global heat wave.

In the US, let me count the ways. We have a runaway radical Supreme Court that never read the 14th Amendment (which overrides much of the so-called states rights). The country is divided between those who believe Trump’s lie that the election was stolen and those who believe everyone else who say it was fair and proper. Tonight’s TV will feature Jan 6 committee presentations on Trump engaging in dereliction of duty by doing nothing as the mob attacked the Capital with the intent to hang VP Pence as Trump cheered. The country is as divided as it has been since desegregation of schools in the 1950’s. Not a finance matter but watched worldwide as respect for the US circles the drain. Again.

Also divided and divisive is the debate over both inflation and recession. As we see from the majority of economists and the yield spreads themselves, we can expect inflation to moderate downward going into next year. The probability of recession next year is growing, too. So far, jobs are still being created and employment is still rising, two facts inconsistent with imminent recession.

Later, maybe. Is it possible to avert recession without a drop in jobs and rise in unemployment? That’s the “shutting down demand” side. But sure, we can avoid recession if the supply side gets fixed faster. There is some small evidence of some small improvements that we are watching out of the corner of the eye, but nothing significant enough to grow hope. The Journal of Commerce reports congestion at the ports of LA and Long Beach is rising to last year’s worst levels while transporters struggle to hire long-haul truckers and railroads are backed up. A lot of the news is clearly carefully edited. One good thing–containers are no longer in short supply.

Net-net, the dollar “should” persist in its upward recovery, especially against the yen, given the total absence of change or expected change in policy. But here’s the problem: now that a major correction to the trend has begun, we can’t count on a single day of counter-correction to spell the end. Especially since we still await the ECB decision and all the blather that goes along with it. Realistically, the ECB has to do two impossible things before breakfast–fight inflation with major threats of recession all too obvious. Talk of a “tool” to manage divergence in yields is, frankly, just that–talk. Unless Draghi pulls off a miracle and gets coalitions humming again, Italy is at risk of new elections in September, no reforms, no budget, and no EC handouts that depend on both of those changes. Name a financial markets “tool” to fix that! There is only one answer–subsidies that have to be mostly under the table because the fiscally sound do not like financing the fiscally incompetent.

Corrections are notoriously hard to handle. We have lived through thousands of them and observe that when a correction is big and has serious momentum at the start, like this one, it’s silly to stick to the primary trend and just rack up losses. By definition, going with the corrective move means your last trade will be a loser when the tide turns. The point is to pick up enough gains to compensate for losses on the first day and the last day. Unfortunately, looking at recent corrective moves is not much help. They range from 10 to 24 days in recent months. This one is only 6 days old, so to speak. So we don’t see it ending today or tomorrow., But you never know. Pare positions.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

