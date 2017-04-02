The Pressure Cooker

NFP

As usual on NFP Friday it all about the jobs data. While the headline surged, the inflation hawks ruled the skies after a tepid 0.1% month over month reading. While the USD sold across the board, equity markets reacted well to the better headline and weaker wage growth, with the S&P500 closing up 0.7% and the Stoxx 600 gaining 0.6%. Treasuries bounced higher with 10-year yields falling about 6bps, but those gains were substantially trimmed by the NY close.

The Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar was all but greenlit higher on the back of last week’s enormous trade number, but continues searching for the express elevator as momentum continues to struggle near critical resistance levels.After touching just above 77 last week, the Aussie spent Friday’s London session trading on its back foot after a surprise Pboc short-term lending facility ( SLF) interest rate hike which caused both Iron ore and copper to collapse. ( more on that below ) .The Aussie then rebounded after a softer US average hourly earnings ( AHE) which sent the USD tumbling across the board and dealers scrambling for top side exposure in the Australian Dollar. The weak wages all but all but “binned” US March rate hike expectations and the Aussie carry appeal roared back to life.

However, dealers will be on guard for any new fallout from last week’s Pboc’s rate hike and eyes will be focused on commodity markets. But overall high yielders should continue to benefit from USD retracement and unwinding of “President Trump trades”.

Last weeks sour CPI had all but been forget, as despite the weaker print the RBA will continue to look past one off weaker inflation prints and will maintain their neutral stance with commodity prices on fire.





Japanese Yen

The dollar-yen pressure cooker is running at full wattage after the weak wage growth, a data point which greatly influences the FOMC in deciding the course of the Fed Funds Rate.

Traders were quick to sell the buck with dollar bears showing more moxie and looking poised to hammer the dollar mercilessly at the slightest opportunity. Dollar bulls, on the other hand, continue to give ground in the absence fiscal policy measures and what initially started as a dollar correction in early 2017 is very much on the cusp of accelerating into a full-blown rout.

March rate hike hopes were dealt a severe blow on Friday, and while ¥112.50 continues to offer some support, We should expect the markets to probe lower in the absence of anything new on the US economic policy front. With the dollar cart all but toppled after last week’s Trump verbal intervention, dovish FOMC, and tepid wage growth. The dollar downside has been exposed, but dealers remain on edge as they are very leery dealing in politically charged markets while fear of the mighty dollar whipsaw remains intact

The surprise BOJ, JGB operation on Friday may lend a supportive base around ¥112.00. The fallout extension from the weaker US wage growth coupled with a reacceleration of aversion on US trade/immigration policies will continue pressure the pair, but if this BoJ operation does successfully stabilise the market, traders will shift back to rate differential correlations. In that scenario, the USDJPY should move higher, but in the meantime, every currency trader on the planet is watching the critical ¥112 level

While our “ go-to “ correlations remain wobbly, the recent choppy price action and the lack of any significant USD upward momentum clearly suggest that dollar bulls remain jaded by the US administration’s focus on trade and immigration policies rather than fiscal stimulus and tax reform.

Weighing on Investors sentiment is increasing chatter about a possible shift in US FX policy. However, such a change would require a Plaza Accord Revival. But as we have seen from the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency; my guess is if he is driven enough to take action on the currency front, we could see investors then start to price in a greater possibility of a Plaza II

For the rest of the week, Presidents Trumps lack of diplomatic filter will certainly keep Forex traders on a razor’s edge, and on headline alert. Even more so given the lack of US economic data on the diary this week. Recently the USD has traded from a weak position when there are few of US economic releases which have tended to underpin the Greenback

Emerging Markets APAC

The USD dollar continues to trade defensively regionally. USDASIA has retraced more than 50 % of its election losses primarily supported by a return of portfolio inflows this year, and in general, the EM space has looked backed in early February. Indeed late 2016 doom and gloom outlook has brightened considerably as a broader USD trades on a softer tone. The $ 7 billion that flowed into the region in January is a very encouraging sign.

Lacking any active US fiscal policy agenda and tepid US wages, we should expect regional EM FX to remain well-supported this week

Chinese Yuan

Indeed the broader USD weakness has taken the pressure off the Pboc on the Yuan front, but Mainland remains very much in focus. The Pboc raised their short-term lending facility( SLF) in an attempt at deleveraging and derailing the runaway asset freight train created by the unbridled use of credit. However, Pboc watchers are now wondering if the central bank will start to use the SLF to manage currency policy? So expect investors to scrutinise these developments carefully and as they’re on alert for additions policy responses from the Pboc.

With the prospect of the US March rate hike evaporating we should I expect the Pboc free ride to continue on the exchange policy front? But now that pressure if off the currency front, will there be any shift in the restrictive capital controls policy? I suspect not as despite the recent corrective actions in the USD most investors continue to see higher US interest rates and stronger USD over the course of 2017

On the data front, China Caixin manufacturing PMI remains in the expansion zone, rising to 51.0 versus 51.8 expected but is playing second fiddle to the PBoC’s actions

Without question, the SFL move was a tentative move given benchmark adjustments are usually flagged in .25 lb increments, but the modest rate hike indicates the PBoC are cognisant about tightening for financial stability causes but are tentative to tighten so as not to burst the bubble or shutter growth prospects. I view this is only the beginning of a gradual tightening phase, designed to deleverage and the SLF will be gradually introduced as foreign exchange policy tool

Malaysian Ringgit

Foreign investors remain nervous about reengaging the MYR markets after the regulatory changes introduced by BNM the last year.Certainly, the overriding concern is one of liquidity as without a robust currency hedging framework; investors continue shying away for Ringgit exposure favouring other not so heavily regulated regional currencies. Conviction remains small while confusion remains high in the Ringgit space, so until a robust onshore market develops, investor sentiment will continue to be low.

As for near-term MYR view. Given the dovish overtones from last week’s FOMC, tepid US Average Hourly Earnings and supportive energy prices, I would expect the Ringgit to trade with a positive bias this week but will play a secondary role to its ASEAN peers

Commodity Markets

Metals Overview

Gold

The market looks primed to extend its current upward momentum. There remains growing concern about what Donald Trump’s presidency will mean for US-China trade, and taking factories and jobs away from China. Gold should play a significant safe-haven role in this regard, While investors continue to watch and digest the developments in the US, the US dollar continues to weaken due to political uncertainty, and this too should provide near-term support for Gold

Copper

Record speculative long positions are vulnerable, and the markets remain very susceptible to even deeper corrections that what we saw on Friday. More so as Supply side disruptions ease after workers restarted wage talks at the largest copper mine in Chile and China. However given that much of the Copper speculation is from China, Pboc rate hike should deal a significant blow to those positions. Even more so if the market things the Pboc will continue to squeeze speculators

Iron ore

IN a similar light, Iron ore prices tumbled over 5 % after Pboc rate hike.The unexpected move has sent a ripple of concern through markets that the markets will continue to tighten financial conditions as the debt-fuelled stimulus has sent alarm bells concerning potential bursting of asset t bubbles the unbridled use of leverage has set up on the mainland

Energy Sector Overview

Brent Oil

Brent oil continues to trade gingerly over increasing tensions between the US and Iran simmer. But overall arduously shallow trading ranges persist in the oil patch as the markets continued to see-saw between initial OPEC data which indicated that the recent production cuts as sticking, however, this oil price positive news was offset by US demand side issues as gasoline supplies continue to stockpile.

WTI

In similar fashion, WTI closed the week with a whimper on small volumes which were primarily driven by weekend position squaring. The geopolitical risk with Iran dominating headlines remains high as traders were less inclined to carry risk into the weekend. Overall top side WTI remains capped by the potential for US shale rigs to come back online.

On the bullish side for Oil. The greenback continues to wobble after Verbal intervention for Trump, as less dovish Fed and a Tepid print on average hourly earnings have left the dollar bears in control.

Natural Gas

Prices fell sharply this week as the warm weather impact influenced sentiment. .Keep in mind that 50 % of US households use natural gas, However positions continue to run in in oversold territory, thus are susceptible to changing weather patterns and larger than expected drawdowns on inventory report.