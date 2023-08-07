Share:

Markets

US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.

After last week's wild ride in the bond markets, investors are trying to "get back in the saddle" for one last charge before the “Dog Days of Summer” fully set in. So the market mood has gingerly shifted from pessimistic to hopeful as traders position for another decline in the US CPI inflation report, released later this week.

Stocks are drifting higher, as are 10-year US Treasury yields, but both are below recent highs. And in the absence of much new information to trade on, the current moves suggest investors are still trying to make sense of the evolving growth-rates-stocks-inflation dynamic.

10-year US Treasury yields are holding in around ~4.08-10%, well above what we've seen for most of this year; however, a significant cooling of inflation and growth, precisely what the markets expect, is typically not conducive to a sustainable reset higher in yields. On the other hand, regardless of how you slice and dice the bond markets, the lurch higher in yields does not help the stock markets valuation picture.

Still, for many reasons, folks should be concerned about higher yields hurting the stock market outlook. Last week's downgrade of the US credit rating simply highlighted what we already know—that the US fiscal situation is not good. All the while, Japan's recent move on JGB yields, ongoing QT, some supply concerns and a move back up in oil prices have played a role.

It is important to consider the impact of the 16 % increase in the WTI crude price on inflation in the coming months and the rapidly rising gasoline prices. While it may be too soon to see significant effects, these factors could complicate matters if prices remain high.

Asia markets

In Asia, stocks should get a bit of a nudge from the US markets modest recovery. And the potential for policy easing following the Politburo meeting should continue to underpin recent optimism. However, investors are now focused on more concrete policy measures, and more explicit signs of such policies could meaningfully boost confidence and the economy.

Several ministries and local governments have released policy statements in the last two weeks. Although they express support, many of these statements lack specificity and are limited in scope. Still, if more explicit indications of these policies were made available, it could significantly enhance investment activity.

Forex

There is a tug-of-war going on between traders and the PBoC.Due to elevated US-China interest rate differences and weak economic growth, the PBOC resists CNY depreciation by setting CNY on the firmer side. Meanwhile, the market predicts further policy easing measures and continues selling the Yuan. We believe USDCNY will remain range-bound, given that the Yuan is still a pegged currency.

Oil

Amidst the broad industrial metals post-Politburo fade, oil prices could feel a bit of the broader commodity downdraft as traders go through the laborious calculus to determine the actual economic impact and the increased demand for oil products these policies would generate.

Still, Russia, Saudi, and OPEC supply put announcements last week should continue to shape markets over the short term bullishly.