Markets
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.
After last week's wild ride in the bond markets, investors are trying to "get back in the saddle" for one last charge before the “Dog Days of Summer” fully set in. So the market mood has gingerly shifted from pessimistic to hopeful as traders position for another decline in the US CPI inflation report, released later this week.
Stocks are drifting higher, as are 10-year US Treasury yields, but both are below recent highs. And in the absence of much new information to trade on, the current moves suggest investors are still trying to make sense of the evolving growth-rates-stocks-inflation dynamic.
10-year US Treasury yields are holding in around ~4.08-10%, well above what we've seen for most of this year; however, a significant cooling of inflation and growth, precisely what the markets expect, is typically not conducive to a sustainable reset higher in yields. On the other hand, regardless of how you slice and dice the bond markets, the lurch higher in yields does not help the stock markets valuation picture.
Still, for many reasons, folks should be concerned about higher yields hurting the stock market outlook. Last week's downgrade of the US credit rating simply highlighted what we already know—that the US fiscal situation is not good. All the while, Japan's recent move on JGB yields, ongoing QT, some supply concerns and a move back up in oil prices have played a role.
It is important to consider the impact of the 16 % increase in the WTI crude price on inflation in the coming months and the rapidly rising gasoline prices. While it may be too soon to see significant effects, these factors could complicate matters if prices remain high.
Asia markets
In Asia, stocks should get a bit of a nudge from the US markets modest recovery. And the potential for policy easing following the Politburo meeting should continue to underpin recent optimism. However, investors are now focused on more concrete policy measures, and more explicit signs of such policies could meaningfully boost confidence and the economy.
Several ministries and local governments have released policy statements in the last two weeks. Although they express support, many of these statements lack specificity and are limited in scope. Still, if more explicit indications of these policies were made available, it could significantly enhance investment activity.
Forex
There is a tug-of-war going on between traders and the PBoC.Due to elevated US-China interest rate differences and weak economic growth, the PBOC resists CNY depreciation by setting CNY on the firmer side. Meanwhile, the market predicts further policy easing measures and continues selling the Yuan. We believe USDCNY will remain range-bound, given that the Yuan is still a pegged currency.
Oil
Amidst the broad industrial metals post-Politburo fade, oil prices could feel a bit of the broader commodity downdraft as traders go through the laborious calculus to determine the actual economic impact and the increased demand for oil products these policies would generate.
Still, Russia, Saudi, and OPEC supply put announcements last week should continue to shape markets over the short term bullishly.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges higher towards 0.6600 ahead of China/US trade numbers amid mixed markets
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6575 after posting a gradual three-day rebound from the lowest level since early June. The Aussie pair witnessed a sluggish start to the key week amid an absence of major data/events, as well as mixed concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1000 as German data prods ECB hawks, Fed talks appear mixed
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1000 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, after probing a two-day uptrend the previous day. The US Dollar’s inability to defend the week-start gains contrasts with the recession fears from the bloc to trouble the Euro traders.
Gold stays vulnerable to testing $1,915 support amid firmer US Treasury bond yields
Gold stays depressed around $1,935 after beginning the trading week with mild losses. The XAU/USD manages to keep the bears on board amid technical breakdown, as well as the firmer prints of the United States Treasury bond yields, despite a sluggish US Dollar ahead of this week’s inflation data from the US and China.
Ethereum could become internet’s money layer as PayPal issues PYUSD stablecoin as an ERC-20 token
Ethereum (ETH) price is suffering in the wake of Bitcoin’s falling dominance, recording lower highs and lower lows as overhead pressure continues to abound. Nevertheless, this gloomy outlook has not prevented the Ethereum blockchain from contending as a potential money layer for the internet.
Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week
The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.