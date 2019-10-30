The simple message from the Federal Reserve:They're not eager to cut, but they will act if something goes wrong; yet if everything goes right, they're still not going to hike. The dollar jumped on the first part, then sank on the second. The Canadian dollar tumbled further as the BOC took a surprisingly dovish turn. A new Premium trade was issued after Powell's press conference, supported by 2 charts & 6 key notes.
The dollar was whipsawed by the FOMC meeting. The early move was higher as the statement and early comments from the chairman indicated it would take a 'material' negative shift in the outlook to spark another rate cut. He highlighted trade and global growth as particular risks.
That means a December cut is much less likely than the 31% priced into Fed funds futures in the run-up to the meeting. As of now, Fed funds futures are pricing no chance of a December rate cut, and 1 rate cut by next June.
Nevertheless, the dollar turned around and sank on cautionary inflation comments. This pivot towards inflation has been quietly circulating for months and appears to be the lasting legacy of this rate cutting cycle. Powell said they “would need to see a really significant move up in inflation that's persistent before we would even consider raising rates"
That's an extremely dovish statement and will have lasting consequences for the Fed chair until at least Feb 2022. Even longer if it's adopted as Fed doctrine. Given that criteria, it's unlikely that Powell hikes again in his term.
So the message is: rates will remain at current levels, or lower indefinitely. That was already the baseline in markets, but if you paint an optimistic scenario of a US-China trade deal and a pickup in global growth, then it's a stance that's potentially very stimulative and dollar-negative, especially against emerging market currencies.
The Bank of Canada took a different view. Like Powell, BOC Governor Poloz highlighted resilience in the economy but said that resilience will be tested in the months ahead. The market was pricing in virtually no chance of a cut Wednesday but Poloz said they weighed an insurance cut. It means the BOC is paying far less attention to sizzling domestic employment data, 2% domestic inflation and a pickup in housing; and far more attention to global growth. If there is some kind of setback, the BOC may be quick to pull the trigger. That dovish shift weighed on the Canadian dollar across the board.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD: 1-week-old rising channel caps recent recovery
GBP/USD stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a fortnight old run-up. The upper line of the channel restricts pair’s latest rise amid neutral RSI conditions.
USD/JPY: Bulls defend the 108.80s despite Fed related pull-back
USD/JPY has been up to test the confluence of the 21 and 50-hour moving averages, however, the pair consolidates in the main following a vicious spike overnight on the back of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.