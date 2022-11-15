The British pound is on the offensive, having risen to a three-month high against the dollar thanks to a developing correction in the latter, market stabilisation following the change of government and pro-inflationary news.
Jobless claims rose by 3.3K in October after a 3.9K increase in September. September's data was an impressive revision from the initially reported 25.5K jump. Statistics now point to stabilisation in the number of unemployed near 1.5m - 2009-2013 levels. A month ago, the UK labour market was losing jobs rather briskly.
More positivity comes from the wage dynamics. Taking bonuses into account, they are up 6% in the three months to August, better than the 5.5% a month earlier. In addition, rumours are circulating about the Prime Minister's intention to raise the minimum wage, which could further push wages.
A more substantial than previously estimated labour market and new signs of rising wages create more incentive for the Bank of England to raise interest rates actively.
GBPUSD surpassed 1.19 on Tuesday, adding more than 15% to the lows at 1.0330 set on September 26th. The Cable overcame a pullback of more than 38.2% of the amplitude of the decline from the highs of 2021 to the lows of September, a significant Fibonacci retracement level. Breaking this mark indicates that we see more than a corrective bounce in the Pound before a new round of decline.
However, despite the impressive size of the rally of the last almost two months, the Pound still has the potential to rally further due to the extreme previous oversold condition. The nearest local bullish target looks to be the 1.2200 area, where the pair received support on declines in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
There are chances that this area will now turn into an equally significant resistance. This area is also close to the 50% mark of the decline, a move above which could clear the way further up.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD nears 0.6700 ahead of Australian employment data
A worsening market mood weighed on global stocks, dragging AUDUSD alongside. The pair remains depressed ahead of the release of Australian employment figures, expected to show the economy added 15,000 new job positions in October.
EURUSD seesaws below 1.0400, as risk-off flows support the greenback
The EURUSD pair trades around 1.0390, struggling to regain the 1.0400 threshold. Upbeat US Retail Sales surprisingly revived inflation and growth-related concerns, sending Wall Street into the red.
Gold consolidating gains, $1,800 still in the cards
Gold struggles to extend its gains but holds near its weekly high of $1,786.46. XAUUSD spent the day within a limited range, despite a souring market mood. Global stock markets traded in the red reflecting the downbeat sentiment, the latter triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and NATO.
LINK Price: Sell-off in the cards as crypto lending platform Genesis suspends withdrawals
LINK is barely holding onto support at $6.00 as the effects of the FTX crisis continue punching holes in an already battered crypto market. Fear is also spreading amid forecasts of the crypto winter stretching to the end of 2023.
Is the resilient consumer a problem for the Fed?
Retail sales increased again in October with support across stores types, particularly autos and gas stations. Despite the apparent endurance, consumers are struggling to keep up the pace. Last time credit card borrowing was growing like it is now, we were heading into the 2008-2009 recession.