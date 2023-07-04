Markets
US stocks are little changed Monday in a holiday-shortened session as investors react to a softer-than-expected June ISM manufacturing survey which extends a post-pandemic disconnect trend with the improving 'hard data' like GDP growth and brings to light the quality of the survey data where the respondents tend to get overly influenced by the latest media cycle.
In past episodes where hard and soft data diverged, there was often a factor affecting sentiment one way or the other that, with hindsight, was distorting the survey responses -- factors such as depressed sentiment, elevated uncertainty, and salient downside risks. These periods include the 2018-19 tariff war and the 2011-13 debt ceiling crises, arguing for placing less weight than usual on business surveys. However, the current areas of uncertainty likely surrounded the 'imminent recession' narrative and debt limit issues -- both of which have been resolved or should fade further as we head through the summer.
On markets, the macro-cross currents had little impact on the S&P 500 overnight, with little discernible pattern in sector performance. Healthcare, Industrials and Tech (strange bedfellows) are underperforming, while Consumer Discretionary was led higher by TSLA -- reported strong 2Q deliveries
Ultimately as global inflation continues to reset lower and growth holds up reasonably well -- risk assets should continue to find some decent support.
China
The better-than-expected PMI business sentiment survey out of China amidst signs of burgeoning stimulus has helped stabilize mainland sentiment.
Despite China's slower recovery in recent months, which happened in concert with the completed rebound in mobility, labour market improvement, credit transmission, and property sector recovery are still in the early stages and will be important growth drivers in H2 and beyond.
Policymakers are unlikely to sit idle and will likely redouble policy efforts to support domestic demand and, more importantly, boost confidence, which has been in the dumps lately. Without policy support, there's a risk that weakening growth expectations could become self-fulfilling.
Forex
It was telling that FX markets have barely moved in recent weeks because the major central banks are largely singing the same tune—more work must be done to ensure policymakers can meet their long-term inflation aim. This lack of divergence has been a defining feature of G10 FX markets this year, with just a few "trending" currencies, which seems set to continue.
In this environment, FX traders expect it to (still) be difficult to pick lasting investment themes from central banks, adding a hike at a time and probably better to assume instead that trends will be short-lived and volatility muted.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, July 4 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged; however it is expected to be a close call and some analysts look for another 25 basis points rate hike.