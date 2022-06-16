Equities jumped after the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised rates by 75bp yesterday. The US yields eased as the Fed hawks scaled back their expectations to a softer reality, and the US dollar index came down from a fresh two-decade high. The futures were in positive at the time of shooting and are already in the negative as a confirmation that the post-Fed optimism will not last long, as the economic picture and the Fed news are, in fact, less than ideal.
We will likely continue seeing choppy market conditions. One good news is the softening oil prices, as investors price a higher chance of recession, which would curb oil demand and ease prices.
The aggressive hawkish shift in Fed policy, the rising US rates and the soaring US dollar are not a gift for the other central banks.
The European Central Bank had an emergency meeting yesterday, to discuss how to slow the soaring bond yields after they announced the end of the asset purchases program last week, but more importantly how to prevent the peripheral yields from soaring faster than the core yields. We watch two other monetary policy meetings today, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The BoE is set to raise the bank rate for the 5th straight meeting, while the SNB has no reason to hurry to the exit.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!