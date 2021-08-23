The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.27 levels and traded in the range of 74.21-74.31 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at the day's low of 74.21 levels. The rupee rose against the dollar tracking gains in Asian equities, in line with the positive trend in US indices. The dollar came off its highs in early trade because risk sentiment among investors improved despite concerns about slow economic growth due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
A rise in local equities also supported the Indian rupee. Investors now await the annual Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled later this week, for cues on the timeline of tapering asset purchases and potential rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. They also await the services and manufacturing PMI data for the US, due later today, to measure economic recovery. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract rose to 4.25%, against 4.20% of the previous close. The new 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.244% levels.
The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.28 levels. Business activity in the Eurozone grew strongly again this month, only dipping from July's two-decade high monthly pace. The Composite PMI fell to 59.5 in August from 60.2 last month. Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in August. The composite PMI dropped for the third month in a row, sinking to 55.3 from 59.2 in July, a sharper fall than a median forecast of 58.4 in a Reuters poll of economists.
