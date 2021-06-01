Global developments
The PBoC showed its first sign of discomfort with a strengthening Yuan by raising Forex Reserve Requirement Ratio 2 percentage points to 7%. This would require banks to hold more liquidity in the form of foreign currency and therefore reduce the downside pressure on USDCNH. US markets were shut on account of the Memorial day holiday. Inflation in Germany rose to 2.4% in May, the highest since 2018. The Euro is threatening to retest the upper end of its 1.2130-1.2260 trading range. All G10 currencies are stronger against the US Dollar overnight. Asian currencies too are trading stronger.
Domestic developments
The GDP grew 1.6% YoY in Q4FY21 causing the GDP to contract 7.3% in FY21 in comparison to FY20; less than the market's expectation of a contraction of 7.5%. The fiscal deficit for FY21 was also a tad better at 9.3% (18.2 lakh crs) compared to revised estimates of 9.5% (Rs 18.5 lakh crs) given robust corporate and income tax collections. The net tax revenue for April'22 was 1.3 lakh crs and expenditure was 2.3 lakh crs, making the deficit 6.4% of that budgeted for the entire year. The number is much better compared to last year when the economy was reeling under a nationwide lockdown.
Equities
The Nifty continued to ride the momentum gaining close to 1% to end at a fresh record high. We may see the Nifty run into some profit-taking in the 15600-15800 zone.
Bonds
Domestic bonds came under pressure on news of the central government having to borrow an additional Rs 1.6 lakh crs to compensate states for the shortfall in GST compensation. The yield on the benchmark 2030 paper ended at 6.03%. The focus will be on the SDL auction today. The sentiment should be better given better than expected fiscal deficit data.
USD/INR
USD/INR rose alongside the USD/CNH post the PBoC announcement of hike in FX Reserve Requirement ratio effective 15th June. The Rupee ended the session at 72.62.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30-72.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
