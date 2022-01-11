The USDINR pair made a gap-down opening at 73.93 levels and traded in the range of 73.83-74.00 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 73.91 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 73.9319. The USDINR pair slipped because foreign banks sold the US dollar, likely for foreign fund inflows into Indian companies. A rise in domestic and Asian equity indices also supported the rupee. The US dollar index was moving in a narrow range and remained largely steady against other major currencies ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's renomination hearing in the Senate today.
Japanese households' inflation expectations have risen to a more than two-year high, a quarterly survey showed, a sign the rising cost of living was starting to change public perceptions about future price moves. Short-term inflation expectations held steady in December after rising steadily for more than a year and consumers became more optimistic about their job prospects, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve. Median expectations for what inflation will be in one year were unchanged at 6.0% after 13 straight months of increases, according to the New York Fed's monthly survey of consumer expectations.
Oil rose to around $82 a barrel, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. OPEC supply additions are running below their allowed increase under a pact with allies due to a lack of capacity in some countries.
