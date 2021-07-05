OPEC can’t agree on the production-cut deal. US crude remains steady at $75 but downside risks prevail.

Rising oil prices could soon weigh on S&P500 valuations, though the earnings growth has been encouraging recently, pulling the S&P500 forward PE ratio lower according to the latest JP Morgan Guide.

Nasdaq renews record as space investing comes in focus with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic’s projects.

Finally, Didi is in trouble after getting its app kicked off the app stores in China on government demand, ouch!