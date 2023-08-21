Markets
US stocks are edging higher Monday even as 10-year Treasury yields run up another 9bp to a ytd high of 4.34% -- all amidst little news in these 'dog days” of summer and ahead of this week's scheduled annual Fed gathering in Wyoming.
As market participants begin to embrace the better growth trajectory for the US economy, they also may need to remove rate cuts from their forecast. And the prospect of a stronger-for-longer economy may also mean that longer-term rates move higher even as short-term rates remain unchanged. (the yield curve needs to steepen )
Yet stocks are currently shrugging off higher yields, with the S&P 500 index rising on Monday as the big 7 Tech stocks are all up on the day, led by AI-darling Nvidia, whose targets have been lifted. But of course, Nvidia's report on Wednesday will be next week's key release for a temperature check to gauge if the current level of AI enthusiasm is warranted.
Anticipations regarding the Fed Funds rate indicate a likelihood of remaining relatively stable until at least May of the upcoming year. However, it's essential to recognize that the market's predictions might not be absolute; while the crowd's collective wisdom holds value, it is not immune to errors. Nevertheless, it’s the most reliable estimate available. Furthermore, if short-term interest rates have indeed reached their zenith, it is plausible that long-term rates have followed suit.
Should this hypothesis prove correct, it would signify a shift wherein earnings emerge as the pivotal metric dictating stock prices, superseding the influence of interest rates. So yes, Nvidia's temperature check is a big one.
Looking Ahead
Investors are skeptical that the US will experience disinflation without a significant hit to growth. Fed policymakers felt the same way, according to the July meeting minutes.
So Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole this year probably will not carry the same 'pain' warning as last year. However, it seems the overall message will still be one of "seeing the job through," the Fed still thinks that likely entails a period of below-trend growth, which has not been achieved yet.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.6400 as sentiment sours on China, US banking concerns
AUD/USD remains depressed around intraday low of 0.6407 as risk aversion joins sluggish momentum early Tuesday. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the multi-year high US Treasury bond yields and the fears emanating from the US banking sector, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD bulls attack 1.0910 upside hurdle on softer Greenback
EUR/USD buyers flirt with the 1.0900 threshold within a one-month-long falling wedge bullish chart formation on early Tuesday. The Euro pair’s latest moves could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events, as well as the recent fears emanating from the US banking sector.
Gold remains below $1,900, awaits Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Gold price consolidates in a range below the $1,900 mark during the Asian session. Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations underpin the US Dollar and cap the upside. A weaker risk tone lends support and helps limit losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Growth for Bitcoin in the US is difficult since 61% of US citizens live paycheck to paycheck
While the crypto market may stand to be its own entity led by Bitcoin, it is still bound by the sentiment and demand of the investors. At the moment, this sentiment is not positive, and the demand is susceptible to a decline in the United States since it is becoming difficult for citizens to make ends meet.
Downside risks on the rise - scenarios for Chinese growth
Financial stress is on the rise turning focus yet again on whether China is heading for a deeper financial and economic crisis. While there is a rising risk of this happening, the baseline scenario remains that China has the tools to avert such an outcome and will use them to the extend needed.