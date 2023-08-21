Share:

Markets

US stocks are edging higher Monday even as 10-year Treasury yields run up another 9bp to a ytd high of 4.34% -- all amidst little news in these 'dog days” of summer and ahead of this week's scheduled annual Fed gathering in Wyoming.

As market participants begin to embrace the better growth trajectory for the US economy, they also may need to remove rate cuts from their forecast. And the prospect of a stronger-for-longer economy may also mean that longer-term rates move higher even as short-term rates remain unchanged. (the yield curve needs to steepen )

Yet stocks are currently shrugging off higher yields, with the S&P 500 index rising on Monday as the big 7 Tech stocks are all up on the day, led by AI-darling Nvidia, whose targets have been lifted. But of course, Nvidia's report on Wednesday will be next week's key release for a temperature check to gauge if the current level of AI enthusiasm is warranted.

Anticipations regarding the Fed Funds rate indicate a likelihood of remaining relatively stable until at least May of the upcoming year. However, it's essential to recognize that the market's predictions might not be absolute; while the crowd's collective wisdom holds value, it is not immune to errors. Nevertheless, it’s the most reliable estimate available. Furthermore, if short-term interest rates have indeed reached their zenith, it is plausible that long-term rates have followed suit.

Should this hypothesis prove correct, it would signify a shift wherein earnings emerge as the pivotal metric dictating stock prices, superseding the influence of interest rates. So yes, Nvidia's temperature check is a big one.

Looking Ahead

Investors are skeptical that the US will experience disinflation without a significant hit to growth. Fed policymakers felt the same way, according to the July meeting minutes.

So Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole this year probably will not carry the same 'pain' warning as last year. However, it seems the overall message will still be one of "seeing the job through," the Fed still thinks that likely entails a period of below-trend growth, which has not been achieved yet.