Outlook: This week we get rate decisions in Australia and New Zealand, eurozone PPI, manufacturing and industrial output from several places, including ISM in the US today, and the piece de resistance, US nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

The quite good US PCE inflation numbers on Friday–a drop in both the headline and the core, while the eurozone had a rise in core–resulted in a nearly even allocation of opinions about the next Fed rate decision–48.4% see a hike but 51.6% see no hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool on Sunday afternoon.

It probably pays to remember that prices don’t move in a straight line and we can get a bump in something, like the price of oil and gas, that derails the pretty story of inflation having gotten whupped.

Or maybe the oil price rise is just a knee-jerk response engineered by OPEC with a Sunday afternoon announcement, which could have waited for the summit already scheduled for today. And as Reuters reports, we are seeing manufacturing pretty much everywhere falling back--a drop in demand may be real and account for lower prices. Also, “Brent prices hovered about $84 per barrel in Europe - still down 2% for the year to date despite Monday's jump and down a whopping 19% year-on-year.”

Further, “The mild reaction in the rates and bond markets to the OPEC move reflects some of” the happy PCE inflation data from the US on Friday. “The extent the OPEC move may have been a panicky response to signs of falling global demand was underlined by dour March factory readings from across the world.” See the Caixin data above that has already caused a drop in the ING GDP growth forecast to 3.8% y/y in Q1 from 4.5%. And to repeat: The S&P economist said "Euro zone manufacturing remains in troubled waters, with factories reporting a fall in demand for goods for an eleventh straight month amid the surging cost of living, tighter monetary policy, a shift to inventory destocking and subdued customer confidence."

Reuters also makes the astute observation that, as Morgan Stanley's cross-asset strategists point out, “U.S. stocks and bonds are starting to move in opposite directions again after the banking stress of the past month, with equities and debt yields moving in tandem as they both price recession risks from here rather than solely second-guessing Fed moves.”

That observation has some interesting ramifications. First, let’s accept that OPEC was in a panic when it announced a cut in output but may well fail to get sustained higher prices for the simple reason that demand really has fallen off. That would make Goldman’s $100 forecast wrong (!), at least in the near term. Remember that overnight surge in the dollar index to over 103? It died a quick death. Somebody else’s panic doesn’t need to be ours.

Second, let’s assume that central banks will pay little attention to oil since what they are about is core inflation, and core inflation excludes oil. In reality, they care passionately about it, but it is long-standing policy to pretend that since they can’t control it with rates, it’s beyond their public acknowledgement (even as the economists beaver away in the back room for secondary effects).

That brings the inflation debate right back to wages, or as they fret about in Europe and the UK, wage-push inflation. And that, in turn, makes Friday’s payrolls as important as ever, even if the forecasts call for the unemployment rate to stay the same, or nearly so. The current Bloomberg forecast for jobs is a gain of 240,000.

A lot of attention is being focused on manufacturing and factory output, but remember that in the US, it’s the consumer that accounts for two-thirds of the economy and consumer spending has shifted to services from goods. If we still want to look at goods and their prices, consider auto sales, due tomorrow. We may see some pullback in overall demand, but not until after the average Joe has spent his tax refund.

Forecast: The OPEC output cut is not unimportant, but it’s also not a driver of unbearable anxiety, let alone panic–hence the short-lived bump in the dollar index overnight. Unless we get another banking sector crisis, the next big thing on the agenda is Congress getting dangerously close to pushing the US into sovereign default. If we assume the Fed trucks on as before, we will get a rate hike of 25 bp in May. We can’t find a risk-off development here that would favor the dollar.

Footnote: Easter Week starts on the upcoming Sunday and lasts until the following Saturday (or Sunday, in some religions). The current week is named Holy Week by many and is capped off by Good Friday. Holidays occur all throughout this period and different countries are closed at different times.

This is relatively new, in the US at least. Thirty years ago, we had no government or bank holidays at all during this entire period–everything happened on a Sunday–except for Good Friday. “The New York Stock Exchange, aka the Big Board, has been closed every Good Friday for more than 150 years, with the exception of 1898, 1906, and 1907. The Friday before Easter is the only non-federal holiday among the exchange's nine closed days.”

In the US, banks and the FX market remain open on Good Friday, if with lesser volumes because Europe has been closed. In the UK, they are closed and also closed on the Monday after Easter Sunday. As for the rest, you have to look it up country by country.

Tidbit: Japan is able to buy Russian oil in part because it owns a share of some mostly natgas facilities (Sakhalin-2), plus it got permission from G7, the EU and Australia. A mind-boggler--Japan currently hold the G7 presidency and has invited Ukraine President Zelensky to attend the G7 summit in May–to be held in Hiroshima.

Tidbit: The topmost story on the front page of the FT concerns the Russian state snatching up the passports of top officials and business people to halt the flow of defectors. “The moves have come as discontent grows among the elite with the sputtering war effort and its impact on their lifestyles. Once able to spend their riches on mansions, yachts, and boarding schools for their children in the west, Russian officials and oligarchs are now chafing at being confined to countries not deemed ‘unfriendly’, several members of the elite told the FT.” This follows on the heels of the second pro-war pundit getting bombed to smithereens, blamed on the west but possibly by the establishment itself to garner support.

Tidbit: The NYT reports the SEC and Manhattan federal prosecutors are still investigating the SPAC that intended to take Trump’s Truth Social public–the deadline is in September, but the SPAC accuses them of trying to run out the clock. Gee, like Trump’s practice of delays?

Tidbit: The IMF has just released the COFER data on reserves for the end of Q4 2022. Wolf Street picks out that the US dollar share of global reserves dropped to 58.4%, the lowest since 1994. “Even as the dollar’s share has dropped since 2014, holdings of dollar-assets rose from $4.4 trillion in 2014 to $7.1 trillion in Q3 2021. But then, note the $621 billion drop in USD holdings starting in Q4 2021, which was when the Fed started talking about ending QE and kicking off rate hikes – and by now it has hiked by 475 basis points.” You’re right–this is backwards. A rise in return should result in a rise in the share.

Meanwhile, nobody else is coming close. The euro has 20.5% at the end of 2022. The yen has 5.5%, the UK pound, 4.9% and the Chinese renminbi lost ground to end the year at 2.7%. “The other currencies in the spaghetti: Canadian dollar (2.4%), Australian dollar (2.0%), and Swiss franc (0.2%). There is a number of other currencies with a tiny share each (each less than the Swiss franc’s share), and all of them combined have a share of 3.4%.”

We were able to update the reserve currency charts in the Keeper Chart package due only to the courtesy of FX Matrix co-author Vicki Schmelzer, now at macenews.com. We couldn’t find it! Turns out a Google search using Firefox won’t get it (“Cofer data”) and you need a different one, like Chrome.

