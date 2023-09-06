Share:

Outlook: Today we get the US trade deficit, service sector PMIs and thus the composites, the Beige Book, and the Bank of Canada rate decision.

Reuters leads with the oil story: The big price gain is “a moment in the whole disinflation story as it virtually wipes out the negative annual base effect so powerful this year in helping drag headline inflation rates back down.

“At the very least, it suggest the low-hanging fruit on the disinflation path may already have been picked, and central banks may have to battle harder from here to get inflation down to 2% goals. And it may mean headline rates tick up again this month.”

Any rise is not validated by the latest NY Fed study on the neutral rate. The new neutral rate for Q2 (R* or R-Star) is down to 0.57% from 0.68% in Q1. Add it to the 2% inflation target and you get the rate which neither inhibits or overly stimulates the economy. If you accept the assumptions of the models—a dangerous thing—the Fed has already tightened enough, thank you. Some optimists are hoping the FOMC will talk about R-Star at the next meeting, but somehow we doubt it. It’s a bit too fancy (and probably fanciful).

Tidbit: The Mexican peso continues to crash, taking the real along with it for some reason. The drive is the Mexican central bank announcing it is reducing and then closing its currency hedge facility. The program was started in 2017 to stabilize the currency but is no longer needed, and Banxico thinks it contributed to the peso getting too strong. Bloomberg reports “Hedges will be rolled over once and for 50% of the current amount starting next month. For six-month operations, the term will be reduced to one month with the renewal only applying to 50% of amount. Operations with nine and 12-month terms will be left to expire.”

Forecast: The oil price jump is a worry for the Fed, even if its key metric is core inflation (ex-energy and food prices). Higher oil prices mean higher inflation and could well drag out rate decisions into next year instead of ending this year. Oil prices permeate the price of everything and it’s cold comfort that the US is energy-independent. Rising oil prices are especially worrisome for Europe, which got through last winter heroically but may not have the stomach (or the stockpiles) for the coming winter.

As we wrote yesterday, higher interest rates are a thorn in the side of businesses and not a knife-stab, but higher oil prices have the potential to raise input prices, generate some supply chain issues, and discourage the consumer. We continue to expect the dollar to be firm on the higher real rate diff and higher real growth.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

