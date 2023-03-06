Share:

Outlook: We get factory orders today, not usually an FX mover but a bummer if its tracks the drop in durables. This week is going to be all inflation and all Fed all the time. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Fed chief Powell testifies before Congress in the semi-annual festival of ignorance. (We can’t get it out of our head that a Congresswoman asked Ben Bernanke whether he knew anything about inflation [after he had written several important books on the subject]).

We get the ADP private sector estimate of payrolls on Wednesday, along the minutes of the last Fed meeting, and payrolls on Friday, with a new CPI out the following week (March 14). While everybody knows the US has a labor shortage, any softness in employment will be interpreted as less pressure on inflation. Given the mostly discouraging regional Fed indices, it would not be surprising to see at least a little retreat in jobs.

The offset to any jobs softness will likely be Mr. Powell, expected to be hawkish and to affirm that the old peak rate of 5.1% in December is outdated and going higher if data continues to run hot. It remains to be seen whether any Congress person is perspicacious enough to ask if the next hike might be 50 bp instead of the 25 bp already signalled.

Canada is likely to show moderation in job growth on Friday, too, according to Econoday, validating its wait-and-see policy stance. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep driving higher, if by 25 bp this time, tomorrow, for a target rate of 3.60%.

Forecast: It’s sentiment, not data, that rules and unfortunately, sentiment doesn’t favor the dollar right now. Risk-on is why we see emerging market currencies doing so well, with the Mexican peso absolutely stunning, and even the AUD is not getting the boost you might expect from rate hikes and another 100 bp expected.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!