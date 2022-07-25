It’s official: the economy isn’t going into recession.
That pronouncement comes straight from the same top Biden administration official who last year declared that inflation would be transitory.
Interpretations of what constitutes a recession differ among economists. Some point to negative Gross Domestic Product readings already in the books as confirmation a recession has started. Others merely see a slowdown.
But it doesn’t take an economist to see warning signs of recession abounding. Households see their costs of living rising much faster than their incomes. Businesses, in turn, see weakening sales numbers and tighter margins, pushing many to take drastic cost-cutting measures.
The Alignable small business network’s July hiring report showed that 45% of small businesses are halting new hiring.
According to the report, “This represents a significant hiring shift, and is largely a reaction to mounting labor costs, skyrocketing inflation, fears of a recession, and rising interest rates.”
Large publicly traded corporations are giving of recession warnings. The S&P 500 has fallen over 20% from its high – a classic bear market indicator and recession precursor.
Investors are worried the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes will kill the economy.
And historically, whenever the Fed has embarked on a rate-hiking campaign of this magnitude, it has caused the economy to roll over.
But to top federal officials, none of these signs of a recession are even visible?!
“You don’t see any of the signs,” Janet Yellen insisted during her Sunday media rounds. “A recession is a broad-based contraction that affects many sectors of the economy. We just don’t have that.”
Investors who don’t buy the official story on the economy should prepare accordingly. Whether it’s just a mild recession or a total economic collapse, a deteriorating economy will eventually force the Fed to change course on rate hikes.
Expectations for further tightening have helped push the U.S. Dollar Index higher and precious metals prices lower in recent weeks.
However, these trends showed signs of reversing last week.
The Fed will surely hike rates again at is upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday. Markets have already priced that in.
What they haven’t priced in is the Fed pivoting away from inflation fighting and toward digging the economy out of a downturn.
Fed chairman Jerome Powell won’t make an announcement to that effect. But markets will interpret any subtle shifts in language toward dovishness to mean central bankers are, in fact, worried about a recession despite official denials.
Once speculation of a Fed pivot gets any confirmation, it could be curtains for U.S. dollar strength – and all clear for gold and silver markets to take off.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases to 0.6950 on recession, Fed talks, focus on US Consumer Confidence
AUD/USD struggles to defend recent gains amid mildly sour sentiment, sluggish session. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the week’s key data/events as it fades the week-start bullish bias around 0.6950 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD: Bulls could be about to throw in the towel
EUR/USD is on the verge of a breakout one way or the other. The euro bulls have been in charge at the start of the week but they could be tiring at this juncture.
Gold hopes for a rebound after a correction from $1,740 ahead of Fed policy
Gold price is likely to rebound after a steep correction to near $1,714.76 as oscillators have turned extremely oversold on a smaller timeframe. The precious metal witnessed a meaningful fall on Monday after failing to overstep the prior week’s high near $1,740.00.
Ethereum Classic: A plummet in process
Ethereum Classic price witnessed a 100% rally in one week. ETC price shows prevalent volume within the current consolidation and bearish divergence on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $28.19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!