The NZD has begun pushing back against the USD.
Since the beginning of the year, the NZDUSD has tracked downwards with a combination of incremental drops and periodical big pushes.
However, a reversal has occurred since late March, and the USD has been weakening consistently. The bearish pressure, especially that which occurred on the 23rd March, could have been an aberration, with USD bulls not confident to keep pushing their luck.
The pair is currently trading at 0.71, a level familiar in early 2021 trading, but Before that, the NZD was held comfortably below this point for a good few year.
The pair yesterday tested the 0.7230 level that was a point of resistance for most of January and February. Predictably, the bears kept the bulls at bay at this level and took control.
Zooming into the M15 chart. It appears the bulls are a little more confident in testing those higher levels. The support level witnessed at this micro-level seems to be a little more certain than the resistance level. More uncertainty appears in the market once a bull candle starts searching for those big jumps.
Moving forward, the inflation data coming out of NZ should help the bulls make a run for 0.72344 resistance, if not beyond. On the M15 chart the news appears to have filtered into the price movement, with three bull candles holding the fort.
