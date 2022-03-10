The Now Index moves to the buy zone alert: Indication that there is a moderate imbalance of many shorts

Recap 3/09 - Wednesday, the S&P gapped up 52 handles and then trended another 76 handles higher into a 3:33 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back about 25 handles into the close.
3/09 – The major indices had a huge up day and finished with the following closes: INDU + 653.61; S&P 500 + 107.18: and the NASDAQ Composite + 459.99.
Looking ahead - Last night, with some skepticism, I was leaning toward a low for our Tuesday PM change in trend window and we got a huge Wednesday rally. Now, it is relatively quiet for about one week. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.
C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.
3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.
3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.
3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC S&P 500* - 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.
Fibonacci – 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.
Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4180 Resistance – 4350.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4180 Resistance – 4350.
Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
