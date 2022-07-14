Recap July 13 - The S&P opened with a 39 handle gap down and then declined another 21 handles into a 9:33 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 9:50 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 28 handles into a 10:20 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 56 handles into an 11:07 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 28 handles into an 11:45 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 37 handles into a 1:03 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 2:06 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 2:58 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 24 handles into the close.
7/13 – The major indices, following a large down opening, recovered to finish with a small to moderate down day per the following closes:
DJIA – 208.54; S&P 500 – 17.02; and the Nasdaq Composite - 17.15.
Looking Ahead – The S&P had another down day on Wednesday, with the low of the day in the first few minutes. The fact that the market jumped the gun ahead of the Full Moon by a few hours, via the low of the day, reduces its viability for a major low.
The next change in trend points are a Market Math date for 7/14, and then an Astro points for 7/14 and 7/15 AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This indicates a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is a cautionary Indication and not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. C. 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.
D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.
*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25.
Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28.
Astro – 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3755, 3740 Resistance – 3830, 3860.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3755, 3740 Resistance – 3830, 3860.
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
