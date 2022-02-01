Nikkei is currently trading at 27000 points (blue), which from a technical point of view is absolutely crucial for this instrument. It has been a support throughout the whole of 2021, not to mention the end of 2020. This support was recently broken, but just for a while (orange). What does this mean for the Japanese Index?
Normally, such a breakout should be extremely bearish and we should see a slide towards 24000 points (violet) – another crucial long-term level that’s the highs of 2018 and 2019. The thing is the price quickly reversed, driven by a positive switch in global sentiment. That reversal created a false breakout pattern (orange), which in this case can be extremely bullish.
What has to happen for the sentiment to be bullish, from the technical point of view, is the price closing the week above the blue support. We’re discussing a long-term situation here, so the candle has to be a weekly one, it can save us from irrelevant short-term noise. So far, it looks optimistic but it’s only Tuesday and a lot can happen in the next few days.
So, the game plan is actually simple. If the price closes the week above 27000 points will be a buy signal and if the price closes the week below 27000 points, with a legitimate bounce, will be a sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1250 on Fed dovishness, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been pushing higher above 1.1250 amid the upbeat mood, underpinned by dovish comments from Fed officials. Expectations of looser US monetary policy and better than expected Germa jobs figures boost the pair. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD surges to 1.35, shrugs off Boris' travails
GBP/USD has been advancing toward 1.35, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points.
Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.