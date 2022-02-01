Nikkei is currently trading at 27000 points (blue), which from a technical point of view is absolutely crucial for this instrument. It has been a support throughout the whole of 2021, not to mention the end of 2020. This support was recently broken, but just for a while (orange). What does this mean for the Japanese Index?

Normally, such a breakout should be extremely bearish and we should see a slide towards 24000 points (violet) – another crucial long-term level that’s the highs of 2018 and 2019. The thing is the price quickly reversed, driven by a positive switch in global sentiment. That reversal created a false breakout pattern (orange), which in this case can be extremely bullish.

What has to happen for the sentiment to be bullish, from the technical point of view, is the price closing the week above the blue support. We’re discussing a long-term situation here, so the candle has to be a weekly one, it can save us from irrelevant short-term noise. So far, it looks optimistic but it’s only Tuesday and a lot can happen in the next few days.

So, the game plan is actually simple. If the price closes the week above 27000 points will be a buy signal and if the price closes the week below 27000 points, with a legitimate bounce, will be a sell signal.