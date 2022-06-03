We live in an age full of great challenges in which, however, we are obliged to draw a road map on which we will have to walk. In order to design this map, we need to define these challenges in terms of the direction that each of them has taken.

The war in Ukraine

The historian Thucydides said that in a war there are those who win, those who lose, and those who determine who wins and who loses. In the Ukraine war, the West seems determined not to allow Russia to win the war. The aim is for the West to maintain its timeless values ​​in the way of thinking and behaving by projecting the argument of mutual benefit of the Western alliance. Russia, on the other hand, does not want to allow itself to lose more than its rivals. Its goal is a comprehensive overhaul, and it seeks to achieve it by injuring the West to the point that it will eventually find itself in a better position than its rivals. Given the different perceptions of the two sides, this war will not end quickly and easily as both sides want to define the terms of the game for the future of the world, while the issue is that it is not yet clear who will succeed.

The world economy

After the COVID-19 pandemic, while everyone was ready for a great recovery, the war created a new unprecedented state of madness. The planet faced two crises, one after the other, which a few years ago seemed unthinkable. The world is now called upon to become more resilient to social protection and public health. In addition, the direction of the global economy will be shaped by the important decisions that must be made by policymakers to manage high debt, and high inflation, optimize wage levels and enforce common rules on world trade.

Global integration

In the coming years, the fate of economic globalization will be judged by the choice between physical and virtual integration or fragmentation and isolation. Global cooperation and governance on cross-border issues, such as the climate crisis and global health, is unquestionable. However, the direction for achieving the goal of governance through global cooperation requires huge investments in human capital to prepare the population to become resilient to a larger-scale global integration. The integration will take place through diversification that seeks to share knowledge based on a common ground of values, in order to reduce global risks and achieve prosperity and growth around the world.

Great threats

The climate crisis will remain the biggest threat to the planet. To the great threats is added the world health as the planet must be ready for the next pandemic but also how to manage the mental health of the citizens of the planet. In addition, the next big threats concern the energy crisis as well as the impending food crisis. Investments that will be made to manage all these threats will have to be huge in the coming decades. New directions on investments include the transition to clean energy which is imperative, not only for environmental sustainability but also for an additional reason, which is decentralized production and self-reliance, in order to avoid energy crises arising from a country's dependence on other countries that can control energy sources. The food crisis will require investments related to the transition to new forms of agriculture as well as more efficient management of the supply chain.

Future opportunities

Future technology brings huge changes in the direction of how people will work, digital governance, and ecosystems. Entering the fifth industrial investment, the labour market will change dramatically. Hybrid working, the pandemic brought, has come and will remain, creating a new way of life. Digital collaboration covering issues such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, Internet governance, security, and data governance will change the way we think about governance. In addition, an augmented reality ecosystem is being created by companies investing in so-called metaverses.

The New Reality

All the above show that the roadmap is now being created for the coexistence of very big risks and equally great opportunities. This suggests that we are in an era of great change, which establishes a new reality. Until this new reality is confirmed, there will be a period of great turmoil. But every time the directions of the new reality are confirmed, the conditions for a new upward cycle will be created. And that's exactly where traders and investors should focus, on sectors and products that can show the direction of the new reality and move away from those sectors and products that cannot show this direction.