We live in an age full of great challenges in which, however, we are obliged to draw a road map on which we will have to walk. In order to design this map, we need to define these challenges in terms of the direction that each of them has taken.
The war in Ukraine
The historian Thucydides said that in a war there are those who win, those who lose, and those who determine who wins and who loses. In the Ukraine war, the West seems determined not to allow Russia to win the war. The aim is for the West to maintain its timeless values in the way of thinking and behaving by projecting the argument of mutual benefit of the Western alliance. Russia, on the other hand, does not want to allow itself to lose more than its rivals. Its goal is a comprehensive overhaul, and it seeks to achieve it by injuring the West to the point that it will eventually find itself in a better position than its rivals. Given the different perceptions of the two sides, this war will not end quickly and easily as both sides want to define the terms of the game for the future of the world, while the issue is that it is not yet clear who will succeed.
The world economy
After the COVID-19 pandemic, while everyone was ready for a great recovery, the war created a new unprecedented state of madness. The planet faced two crises, one after the other, which a few years ago seemed unthinkable. The world is now called upon to become more resilient to social protection and public health. In addition, the direction of the global economy will be shaped by the important decisions that must be made by policymakers to manage high debt, and high inflation, optimize wage levels and enforce common rules on world trade.
Global integration
In the coming years, the fate of economic globalization will be judged by the choice between physical and virtual integration or fragmentation and isolation. Global cooperation and governance on cross-border issues, such as the climate crisis and global health, is unquestionable. However, the direction for achieving the goal of governance through global cooperation requires huge investments in human capital to prepare the population to become resilient to a larger-scale global integration. The integration will take place through diversification that seeks to share knowledge based on a common ground of values, in order to reduce global risks and achieve prosperity and growth around the world.
Great threats
The climate crisis will remain the biggest threat to the planet. To the great threats is added the world health as the planet must be ready for the next pandemic but also how to manage the mental health of the citizens of the planet. In addition, the next big threats concern the energy crisis as well as the impending food crisis. Investments that will be made to manage all these threats will have to be huge in the coming decades. New directions on investments include the transition to clean energy which is imperative, not only for environmental sustainability but also for an additional reason, which is decentralized production and self-reliance, in order to avoid energy crises arising from a country's dependence on other countries that can control energy sources. The food crisis will require investments related to the transition to new forms of agriculture as well as more efficient management of the supply chain.
Future opportunities
Future technology brings huge changes in the direction of how people will work, digital governance, and ecosystems. Entering the fifth industrial investment, the labour market will change dramatically. Hybrid working, the pandemic brought, has come and will remain, creating a new way of life. Digital collaboration covering issues such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, Internet governance, security, and data governance will change the way we think about governance. In addition, an augmented reality ecosystem is being created by companies investing in so-called metaverses.
The New Reality
All the above show that the roadmap is now being created for the coexistence of very big risks and equally great opportunities. This suggests that we are in an era of great change, which establishes a new reality. Until this new reality is confirmed, there will be a period of great turmoil. But every time the directions of the new reality are confirmed, the conditions for a new upward cycle will be created. And that's exactly where traders and investors should focus, on sectors and products that can show the direction of the new reality and move away from those sectors and products that cannot show this direction.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0750 following NFP-inspired decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0750 area after falling toward 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The ISM Services PMI in May declined to 55.9 from 57.1 in April, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2550 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and advanced beyond 1.2550 in the American session. The dollar, which gathered strength on better-than-expected NFP print, lost its bullish momentum after the ISM Services PMI came in below the market forecast.
Gold stays on the back foot as US yields cling to gains
Gold managed to erase a portion of its daily losses but seems to be having a tough time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison
LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!