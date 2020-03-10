The new oil shock: Markets are no longer supply sensitive

Crude oil prices fall 35% in two weeks

Saudia Arabia and Russia spar over production cuts

North American shale producers reorder global energy markets

The original oil shock was a political weapon used by OPEC in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. The so-called tanker war during the Iran-Iraq conflict in the 1980s, with each side attempting to restrict the others oil exports, ended with the US navy escorting ships through the Gulf to insure access to Middle Eastern Oil.

Subsequent threats to interrupt the flow of oil through the Persian Gulf by Iran have been failures. Her military is too weak to enforce a blockade and once exercised, as in last year’s attacks on several tankers, the effect on oil prices quickly dissipates.

Crude oil is the classic example of a commodity whose geographical distribution and ostensibly limited supply makes it subject to effective manipulation. In 1973 under the first OPEC embargo the price of a barrel of West Texas crude oil doubled in a matter of months.

In the heady year before the financial crash crude again more than doubled under intense trading pressure.

Neither the 1973 oil shock nor the smaller impact ten years later had a long term effect on prices. From 1980 to 2000 crude prices remained in a $15 to $35 range and it was not until the rise in usage in the 2000s, largely from China, that prices moved higher. It was speculation on rising usage and the limited supplies that enabled the excess of $150 a barrel oil.

Oil is the premier industrial commodity. Advancing standards of living are founded on ready access to cheap energy. It is this energy that fuels development. When the rising industrial powers of Asia encountered the limited supplies of traditionally retrieved crude prices moved, as is seemed, permanently higher.

The idea of peak oil, that the supplies were limited and at some point production would enter irrevocable decline was used to rationalize higher crude prices. Scarcity was not a politically enforced artificial barrier but the natural occurrence of a superannuated resource.

Oil became dearer because its supplies were deemed limited and its demand kept rising.

It is that calculus that has been overthrown by fracking. If the oil supply is still in theory limited, it unlimited by any reasonable price calculation. That is to say, there is as much oil available as the global economy cares to use and for decades to come.

The cost of extraction for a barrel of shale oil is higher than that of the older fields in the Middle East, Russia and elsewhere. But that expense is far from the surcharge exacted by a political embargo and shale extraction cost has been steadily falling. Shale energy cannot be permanently harmed by a period of low prices. Some drillers will fail, others drillers will mothball their wells until prices recover, but the supply of crude oil is strictly price determined.

Many US and Canadian fracking companies are debt-funded and some will be bankrupt by lower oil prices but their financial situation is not less painful than the national governments of Saudi Arabia, Russia, and many others, whose major if not sole export is crude.

The doubling of crude prices in the 1973 embargo was a singular negative shock to the oil consuming economies and a revenue boon to the producers. The current rapid drop in prices is a revenue shock to the oil exporting countries, one they can ill afford, and an overall benefit to the consuming nations.

For the US and Canada the effect is more complicated. Lower oil prices improve almost every sector and industry directly or indirectly, giving consumers extra spending power equal to the price reduction. That is set against the revenue loss and potential financial distress of companies in the oil business. For an economy like the US, the benefit is much larger than the pain.

The fracking industry has destroyed the old scarcity model of the energy business. The availability of inexpensive energy for global development has been permanently expanded.