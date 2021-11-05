Week of 11/01 Recap: - The S&P rallied to a new high, near 4620 on the 11/01 open in line with our expectation for a change in trend at that time.

The S&P then had a modest 24 handle decline into mid-day 11/01. From that high, the S&P was contained to a 17 handle trading range, culminating with a low mid-afternoon on 11/01. From that low, the S&P rallied 40 handles into a 11/02 mid-day high, to the 4635 area. Because the S&P failed to show significant resistance at our Gann 4624 level, that cancelled that scenario and opened the door for the possibility of higher prices. From that high, the S&P traded in a narrow 13 handle trading range all the way to just before the 11/03 Fed announcement. From that point, the S&P rallied strongly 58 handles into a 10:20 AM high on 11/04. From that high, the S&P traded in a narrow 10 handle sideways range into the close.

11//04 – The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite had a strong AM rally to new all-time highs. The DJIA was in the red most of the day. The result was a mixed day with a bullish bias, per the following closes: The DJIA – 33.35; S&P 500 + 19.49; and the Nasdaq Composite + 128.72. The S&P 500 made a new all-time high at 4683.53. The Nasdaq Composite made a new all-time high at 15,996.09.



Looking ahead – We are now at our next major change in trend window with the 11/04 AC New Moon and two aspects to the US chart. The S&P 500 closed near it’s all time high with 5 consecutive up days. The odds now favor at a minimum, a short term high in the next 1 – 2 trading days. We also have another major change in trend window coming for this weekend. That gives us two likely scenarios. If the market has a strong down day on Friday, this could set up for a possible low on Monday. If the market continues to rally to new highs or closes near the 4683 high, then the odds are even greater for a high on Monday.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

2. A. 11/04 AC – New Moon in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cocoa, Hogs, & T-Bonds.

B. 11/04 AC – Saturn 135 US Neptune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, & Oil.

C. 11/05 AC – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 11/09 AC - Saturn 180 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/10, 11/13, 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/5, 11/08, 11/10, 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Support - 4640, Resistance – 4700.

Support - 4640 Resistance – 4700, 4761.







