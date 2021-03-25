-
Positive EM sentiment is fading as commodities are levelling off and dollar yields rise.
-
Despite this, we remain positive on RUB and CNH versus EUR: Hedge payables.
-
For TRY, strengthening is over. We see US D/TRY at 8.00-8.50 range in3M.
We think the better p art of EM strength is starting to be overversus USD. As we are also a tad negative on EUR/USD (forecast 1.15 in 12M ), we see a stronger CNH(less negative vs. USD)and RUB (to strengthen vs. USD) versus EUR. In these two latter, we recommend to hedge p ay ables and less so for receivables.For TRY, the story of strengthening is over.
Asian currencies and ZAR have p erformed strongly since the start of the p andemic, driven by Chinese p olicy sup p ort, whichfuelled both manufacturing orders (help ing all manufacturers) and industrial metal p rices (of which ZAR benefitted). However, our view is that the Chinese manufacturing cy cle has p eaked due to domestic p olicy tightening. This has become increasingly clear in both the macro data as well as stronger USD versus Asia.
In Russia, we have seen a (mild) recovery in the data, a more hawkish central bank and mild sanctions. This have help ed sp ot EUR/RUB go a bit lower. This is well in line with our view Emerging Markets Monthly EUR/RUB: Glass cautiously half full -towards 78 in 2021(17. February ). Sanctions and a weak economic recovery remain the key risks here.
In the coming months, commodity p rices, US-Chinarelationsand the economic recovery in US will be key factors to watch. Strong US data seems bad for Emerging M arkets as rising dollar y ields force EM to either hike or face FX p ressures.We seethe trend(s)as shifting in favour of USD, not EM FX, though with a more mixed p icture versus EUR.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.