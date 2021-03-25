Positive EM sentiment is fading as commodities are levelling off and dollar yields rise.

Despite this, we remain positive on RUB and CNH versus EUR: Hedge payables.

For TRY, strengthening is over. We see US D/TRY at 8.00-8.50 range in3M.

We think the better p art of EM strength is starting to be overversus USD. As we are also a tad negative on EUR/USD (forecast 1.15 in 12M ), we see a stronger CNH(less negative vs. USD)and RUB (to strengthen vs. USD) versus EUR. In these two latter, we recommend to hedge p ay ables and less so for receivables.For TRY, the story of strengthening is over.

Asian currencies and ZAR have p erformed strongly since the start of the p andemic, driven by Chinese p olicy sup p ort, whichfuelled both manufacturing orders (help ing all manufacturers) and industrial metal p rices (of which ZAR benefitted). However, our view is that the Chinese manufacturing cy cle has p eaked due to domestic p olicy tightening. This has become increasingly clear in both the macro data as well as stronger USD versus Asia.

In Russia, we have seen a (mild) recovery in the data, a more hawkish central bank and mild sanctions. This have help ed sp ot EUR/RUB go a bit lower. This is well in line with our view Emerging Markets Monthly EUR/RUB: Glass cautiously half full -towards 78 in 2021(17. February ). Sanctions and a weak economic recovery remain the key risks here.

In the coming months, commodity p rices, US-Chinarelationsand the economic recovery in US will be key factors to watch. Strong US data seems bad for Emerging M arkets as rising dollar y ields force EM to either hike or face FX p ressures.We seethe trend(s)as shifting in favour of USD, not EM FX, though with a more mixed p icture versus EUR.

