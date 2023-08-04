In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault Andrew Maguire is joined by Daniel Lacalle, the investment manager, author, and professor of Global Economics to assess whether the Fed risks driving inflation with escalating rate hikes.
The industry experts discuss whether US Treasury Bonds can still be considered risk-free and whether a default is inevitable amid unrestrained borrowing, before turning to the politicisation of UK banks.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 03:00 Are we risking further bank-driven inflation with these rate hikes?
- 07:15 Is the belief that US Treasuries are a risk-free asset class mistaken?
- 11:00 The only risk with physical gold: it can be confiscated
- 17:45 The Fed doesn’t look at the price of gold; they don’t consider it
- 21:15 The problem gold has if it wants to achieve its gold price potential quickly
- 25:00 The Fed’s open meeting to discuss the final implementation of Basel III
- 29:00 The BRICS+ summit - are they going to discuss a gold-backed currency?
- 34:30 Sound money: the way to gel all these ideas
- 37:00 China’s long-term view: they don’t want to be a global reserve currency
- 42:30 The politicisation of the banking system: exposing the debanked
- 48:00 How Central Bank Digital Currencies fit in
- 54:30 The fight against cash is predicated on a misunderstanding
- 57:00 The role of gold and silver in your portfolio: an analogy
