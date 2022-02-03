Outlook: After ADP dashed hopes of continuing recovery with a lousy -301,000 jobs, tomorrow’s payrolls is up in the air far more than usual. The Econoday survey gets a horrible range of -400,000 to +280,000. We get jobless claims this morning, too, plus the ISM services and the final Markit PMI. We didn’t bother repeating the European services and final composites out today because what counts is the central banks. The same thing is true in the US. While everyone really does care about jobs, the Fed puts it in second place after inflation. This implies any shocking volatility arising from claims or even payrolls tomorrow may be short-lived.

One focus at the ECB today may well be energy costs, which are responsible for much of the 5.1% inflation rate just reported. Some analysts think Lagarde will trot out the standard excuse that central banks can’t do anything about energy prices. Off on the side, the US and others are scrambling to find more fuel for Europe, although nobody thinks it will be a solution. Russia still holds the best cards and the best hope is it doesn’t cut off its nose to spite its face. But Russia does that all the time, so it’s a weak hope.

It’s hard to figure out what among this mishmash of factors is driving currencies. We’d like to stick to our mantra that the institutional factor is the top factor, and the top institution is the central banks. This is not working out so well so far.

We wrote yesterday that it’s illogical for the euro to rise in the face of a stubborn central bank that denies it will hike rates (and even forecasters don’t see it until near year-end), while at the same time and over the same horizon, the Fed is expected to raise rates 3-5 times. Granted, European inflation is 5% and US inflation is 7%, but the implications are (1) markets don’t believe the ECB and (2) something else is going on.

Let’s go back to the real rate story. Real rates mean subtracting the expected rate of inflation from the nominal rate. For the 5-year (where we have the Conference Board consensus forecast), inflation should be 3.5%. The current yield is 1.60%, giving us a negative real yield of 1.9%. If we take the 5-year breakeven at 2.80% as a legit estimate for inflation, the real yield is -1.20%, less bad.

Let’s pretend the 10-year inflation outlook from the breakeven at 2.43% turns out to be accurate. It won’t, but never mind. The 10-year nominal yield is 1.802%, so the negative real yield is 0.63%. It takes three hikes to get it into the positive column. This is not quite “normal” but it’s a whole lot closer than in December. But that’s only the yield-seeking investor side, assuming the investor already has capital. We know, however, that a great deal of investment today is on borrowed money, maybe more than we know because borrowers hide it so well (and banks help them by accepting credit ratings and collateral that may not stand up to harsh scrutiny).

That means it’s the Fed contracting its balance sheet that counts more than anything else, because floods of nearly free money is about to get its spigot turned off. On the academic side, we speak of “liquidity” but down in the grubby Wall Street alleys, it’s really the willingness of the Fed to give money to banks to give to speculators. Drying up that source of funding has the potential to freak out the speculators, who can and usually do behave in unhelpful ways, like dumping whole categories of investments in one fell swoop, generating extreme volatility as hold-outs try to buy it on the dip.

The usual culprit is high-yield corporate junk bonds, but it’s not the only category at risk. Equities face some of the same risk, especially at the low-quality end (companies without earnings or unproven new products as in biotech, etc.). We saw this in the first Nasdaq dump last week. We say the first because the Fed hasn’t even started yet. To the extent an asset category is in bubble-land–seriously overpriced–it faces the famous Minsky moment, a giant sell-off that goes too far the other way. Then the question becomes whether the Fed notices or cares about the freaked out market players. The answer lies in how much contagion the Minsky moment spews onto the reasonably priced sectors, generally considered to be things like consumer goods, utilities and a few others. And don’t forget those P/E ratios still at double the long-term average.

This set of ideas–not only the rate hikes but also the Fed balance sheet shrinkage–is becoming the consensus. The Minsky moment is not yet upon us but lurks menacingly in the shadows. We bet a word search will find the phrase Minsky moment increasingly in vogue. This is likely the source of the anti-dollar sentiment today, strong enough to overcome the Fed’s stated plans.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

