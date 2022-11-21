US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 107.660.
Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 70.81.
Financials: The Dec '22 Ultra T-Bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 133.05.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 82 ticks Lower and trading at 3953.50.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1742.00. Gold is 124 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the Ultra T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time except the London and the Spanish Ibex exchange...
Possible challenges to traders today
-
No Major economic news to speak of.
-
Lack of Major economic news.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
On Friday the S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP
ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/18/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/18/22
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we finally saw some correlation Friday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow rose 199 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we 're dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside, hence our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Finally, we had a day where we saw evidence of market correlation in the early AM hours which resulted in an upside day for the markets. Both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Friday morning and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow and the other indices traded Higher Friday. Today we have no economic news to drive the indices so the markets will be left to its own devices today.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, trades near 1.0250
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but lost its recovery momentum near 1.0250. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory after the opening bell, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD stays deep in red at around 1.1800 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Monday and trades at around 1.1800. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid renewed China Covid worries helps the safe-haven US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,740 area
Gold price recovered toward $1,750 in the early American session but lost its traction. With the US Dollar benefiting from safe-haven flows, XAU/USD stays on the back foot. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses for now.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.