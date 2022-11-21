US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 107.660.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 70.81.

Financials: The Dec '22 Ultra T-Bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 133.05.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 82 ticks Lower and trading at 3953.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1742.00. Gold is 124 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the Ultra T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time except the London and the Spanish Ibex exchange...

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/18/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/18/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we finally saw some correlation Friday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow rose 199 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we 're dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside, hence our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally, we had a day where we saw evidence of market correlation in the early AM hours which resulted in an upside day for the markets. Both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Friday morning and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow and the other indices traded Higher Friday. Today we have no economic news to drive the indices so the markets will be left to its own devices today.