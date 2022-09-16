US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 110.000.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 85.19.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 131.06.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 149 ticks Lower and trading at 3882.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1668.20. Gold is 90 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of Singapore which is fractionally Higher. Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/15/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 9/15/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all boats were pointed Lower and that tells you aren't dealing with a correlated market. The Dow closed Lower by 173 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we were dealing with a news tsunami in that we had about 10 economic reports, all of which were major. When we first viewed the markets in the early AM, we saw that all instruments were pointed Lower. Whenever you have the situation where all instruments are Lower or conversely Higher; you're not dealing with a correlated market and hence the Neutral or Mixed basis. The markets veered to the Downside. Interestingly enough if you would bought into all instruments pointing Lower you might have gone long and possibly lose money. Bottom line, stick to the rules.