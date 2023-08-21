Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 103.160.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 81.41.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 26 ticks and trading at 118.13.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 87 ticks Higher and trading at 4404.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1917.50. Gold is 10 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Sensex exchanges. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

No Major Economic News to speak of.

Lack of Major Economic News.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/18/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/18/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher Friday morning. The markets traded mainly Lower on Friday with only the Dow closing Higher, the other indices closed Lower. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Once again on Friday we have the situation where the markets start off in one direction but doesn't necessarily close that way. The markets were correlated to the Downside Friday morning but at closing the Dow spiked Higher by about 26 points, but the other indices did close Lower. Today as with Friday there is no major economic news to drive the markets in one direction or another, so the markets will be left to its own devices today.