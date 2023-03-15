Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 103.615.

Energies: Apr '23 Crude is Up at 71.50.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 26 ticks and trading at 130.24.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 193 ticks Lower and trading at 3907.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1910.40. Gold is 5 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading HIgher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Core Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. This is not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 50 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is still Mar' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/14/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 3/14/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Crude, the Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower Tuesday morning, and this is a good indication of an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 335 points HIgher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, it seems as though the government's action towards these banks in California is bearing some fruit as the markets reacted positively towards it. All the indices pointed and closed Higher yesterday. The question in back of everyone's mind is what will the Fed do next week when they conduct their FOMC meeting? All the analysts think the Fed will maintain its stance and hike rates, but most believe the hike should be no more than 25 basis points if at all. The Fed has a decision to make and that is do they raise rates knowing that they could do more harm to these regional banks or do they take a break at this meeting and not raise or lower but keep it steady. I think the markets would cheer if they decided to it steady and neither raise or lower rates, but as in all things, only time will tell.