US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.350.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 88.22.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 155.28.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 25 ticks Lower and trading at 4498.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1807.90. Gold is 119 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST.This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales -All Day by Brand. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/31/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/31/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were both trading Lower, and this is usually indicative of an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded Higher by 406 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we could have given the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias but decided against it and instead focused on the correlation aspects of what we saw. What did we see? We saw the USD and the Bonds both trading Lower, and this is usually indicative of an Upside Day, hence the Upside bias. The markets corresponded and traded Higher on the day. Today we have Jolts Jobs Opening and this is Major and a proven market mover. This report will dovetail nicely into Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday.