US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 96.390.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Up at 71.57.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 11 ticks and trading at 162.06.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 64 ticks Higher and trading at 4656.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1780.50. Gold is 10 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Revised Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. Not Major.

Revised Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. Not Major.

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/06/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/06/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed as the indices were trading Mixed Monday morning. The markets leapt Higher as the Dow jumped 647 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets decided to leap Higher, and they did. The Dow gained 647 points and the other indices fared well also. Why? It wasn't economic news as there was none to speak of Monday. Our take is the Smart Money decided to move the markets Higher as enough money was made going Short so let's take the markets Higher. Today we have more in the way of economic news, and this may serve to drive the markets in a trend, either up or down.