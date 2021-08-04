US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.125.

Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 70.24.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 165.29.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 18 ticks Lower and trading at 4410.50.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1815.30. Gold is 12 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher at this time with the exception of the Nikkei which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/03/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/03/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, the Bonds and Gold were all pointed Lower Tuesday morning and that usually represents an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 248 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices were correlated in that direction. Even though the economic news reported wasn't stellar, the markets migrated to the Upside. Was this the Smart Money at work? Perhaps but I believe were correlated to the upside and usually the markets migrate to the side that it was correlated to regardless of news (although yesterday was an exception). Does that happen all the time? No but 70-80% of the time it does. Today we have ADP Non Farm Employment Change which is Major and will dovetail nicely with Friday's Jobs numbers.