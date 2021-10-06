US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 93.967.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Down at 78.45.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 13 ticks and trading at 158.24.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 216 ticks Lower and trading at 4280.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1748.00. Gold is 129 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/05/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/05/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the markets were moving in that direction from a global perspective. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 392 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we awoke to a market that seemed to be moving to the Upside globally as all of Europe was trading Higher yesterday morning. The US markets traded Higher yesterday across the board and we suspect this was another Dead Cat Bounce moment when all exchanges traded Lower until they must buy back to book profits and take it off the table. Today we have ADP job numbers which will dovetail nicely into Friday's Non Farm Payroll report. Will the Upside continue? Only time will tell.