US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 93.935.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 77.83.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 6 ticks and trading at 159.30.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 68 ticks Higher and trading at 4308.75.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1758.10. Gold is 98 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with exactly half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Quarles Speaks at 1:15 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/04/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/04/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all instruments were pointed Lower and therefore no correlation was present hence the Neutral bias. The Dow dropped 324 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we awoke to a market that wasn't correlated by any means as all instruments were pointed Lower. Whenever you have a situation where all instruments are pointed Lower or conversely pointed Higher; there is no correlation therefore the Neutral or Mixed bias. Today we have Trade Balance numbers and PMI both of which are major. Will this be enough to change market direction? Only time will tell....