Join Luca Santos, a seasoned Technical Market Analyst, as he delves into the big events that are set to move the forex markets this week. In this exclusive video, Luca will provide valuable insights on how traders can prepare themselves for these crucial data releases and take advantage of potential trading opportunities.
The spotlight will be on two major events: the German CPI inflation data and the US inflation print. As these reports have a significant impact on the global economy and currency markets, it is essential for traders to be well-informed and ready to act accordingly.
Luca will take a deep dive into the historical performance of these events, analyzing past data releases and their effects on forex markets. By studying the patterns and reactions from previous occurrences, traders can gain valuable knowledge on how to approach similar situations in the future.
Understanding the nuances of these data releases is vital for making informed trading decisions. Luca will share strategies and tips on how traders can interpret the data, anticipate market movements, and position themselves for potential profit-taking.
This video is a must-watch for both experienced traders and those looking to enhance their forex trading skills. Luca's expertise and keen market analysis will equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the exciting and ever-changing world of forex trading.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
