USD: Sep '23 is Down at 104.650.

Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Down at 87.08.

Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 19 ticks and trading at 118.31.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 74 ticks Higher and trading at 4480.00.

Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1948.80. Gold is 61 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the Nikkei and Hang Seng Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 10 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 10 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 9/08/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 9/08/23

Bias

On Friday, we gave the markets a Downside bias as it was correlated that way. The markets however had other ideas and veered to the Upside. The Dow closed 76 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The markets finally migrated to the Upside. Even though we suggested a Downside bias on Friday (as it was correlated that way), we are glad the markets veered Higher. There wasn't any economic news to speak of to drive it Higher so it could be that the Smart Money decided to change direction. As we say each and every day "this too could change." No one is talking about interest rates but the Federal Reserve will meet again on September 19-20 so we will know soon enough. Today the markets will be left to its own devices as there's no economic news scheduled for release.