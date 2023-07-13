Share:

Outlook: Today we get initial jobless claims and the PPI for June, expected to show a nice decline and strengthening the idea that goods inflation is fading away due to supply chain fixes. We also get two Fed speeches (San Francisco Daly and Gov Waller, but not until the evening).

The markets expected a drop in inflation and got more than they expected, so went hog-wild. Bond yields tanked. The stock market went up. The decline in the dollar was exceptionally big and really rather a shock, given that we all know better—the headline CPI is not what the Fed watches and in addition, it’s misleading in several ways.

To make matters worse, the NY Fed issued its “underlying inflation gauge” for July. This is a CPI-based measure, not a PCE- based one. The full data version gets CPI at 3.2%. The "prices-only" measure is 2.5%. “For June 2023, trend CPI inflation is estimated to be in the 2.5% to 3.2% range, a lower and slightly wider range than in May…..” See the chart.

So then the question becomes whether the Fed is prepared to buy into the new sentiment that says July is the last hike, or in the worst case, a big pause that jumps over the September meeting and maybe the November, too, for a final hike in December. Or not. Traders are positively giddy about the idea of only one more hike and let’s worry about December later.

This gives forecasters a headache. We know that we need to forecast on what sentiment says (hence charts) and not what the data says the sentiment should be. But it’s hard to ignore the elements of wishful thinking and downright silliness in the sentiment. All the same, it’s clear we are getting deceleration, exactly as the Fed wanted. Core at 4.8% is still not 2% but closing in on it and there might be models in the back room indicating that stickiness is coming loose.

So we are changing our tune a little. We now can imagine another pause (the Fed dislikes the work “skip”) and agree it can last through one or even two meetings, with all the data collection that entails, before we have to make a hard statement about “higher for longer.” This does not mean we expect a cut until well into 2024, but it can mean that talk of 6% is headed for the drain. It would be nice to hear something substantial from Mr. Powell. He is reported to like core services ex-shelter. FRED shows “sticky PCI less Shelter” at 4% and falling.

It's that “falling” part that counts. Then the current mood can persist depending on the next core PCE deflator reading on July 28 (after the Fed meeting). Then the next FOMC is Sept 20 and let’s assume that’s a skip. After that the FOMC next meets on Nov 1, so it will have three fresh data sets for core PCE.

Can we get core CPI from 4.62% to 2% in that period? Well, no. Would the Fed accept something a little less than 2% on the dot (say, 2.25%). Yes, probably.

Getting to 2% is perhaps not so hard for goods. It’s the services that drove the increase in the monthly in the most recent release. Bottom line: even if we exclude energy and shelter, it’s hard to see core services down to 2%. But again, perhaps it’s the rate of change downward that counts. It certainly matters to the traders. Now to see whether it matters to the Fed.

Forecast: The market got more than expected from CPI and went on a manic stampede. So far we see no sign of “sell the rumor, buy the fact.” We hardly ever get such a big move without a pushback over the next few days, and we imagine that’s in the cards—but not yet. Traders are still giddy over the downward momentum in inflation components and that will indeed likely continue.

We see disregard for standard chart measures when the mood is the proverbial runaway horse. This time the euro has exceeded the B band top and the linreg channel top, two decent proxies for resistance. Sometimes we can count on a retreat to them, but first we have to see a top, and that’s not in yet. Note that the Schaff indicator in the bottom window of the mini-chart still points up. This could end up being a Phenomenon like the sterling crash after Brexit, if not on the same scale—one resistance break after another.

We have to assume the dollar can remain under selling pressure until positions get too big to add any more and speculators stop being greedy and start to take profit. Or something totally unexpected comes from left field to favor the dollar as safe haven, or attention can also turn to other data, including Germany’s export woes and China’s peculiar economic lassitude. But for the moment, we are stuck with a powerful downdraft.

Tidbit: That “something unexpected from left field” may already be here—torrid heat world-wide and geo events like landslides and collapsing ground—in Chicago, of all places. Climate change deniers are finding it harder to deny, but that doesn’t mean we can reasonably hope for a Plan to get this disaster fixed any time soon.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember that technically, this is the metric the Fed claims to be looking at, not core services ex-shelter or anything else, and not CPI, core or otherwise.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

