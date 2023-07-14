Share:

Outlook: Today is a slow news day in the US, with only import and export price indices and the July University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. That gives us leeway to ponder remarks from Fed Gov Waller, who toes the party line—two hikes before year-end unless the two inflation reports due before the Sept meeting show so much progress that the second hike is not needed. We already knew that but now a Fed has said it out loud. Alas, the strongest hawk of the lot, St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard—who can be credited with leading the charge, at least in terms of public statement--will retire.

More about inflation: The wider market, or at least the part that reads the WSJ, is starting to be informed that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has screwed up mightily in the way it deals with the single biggest inflation component, housing. We and many others have been complaining about it for years, but now it has hit the mainstream financial press. The WSJ reports that Europe’s HICP measure is far better and if the BLS did it their way, US inflation would be 2.3% already.

“The main reason is that Europe’s measure, known as HICP, doesn’t include the imaginary cost of what a homeowner would pay to rent their house, which makes up about a third of the U.S. core CPI. Known as ‘owners’ equivalent rent’ or imputed rent, the measure has long had its critics.

“Exclude something that no one actually pays, and the weight of which in the index is calculated from guesses by homeowners of the rental value of their house, and core inflation is looking basically fine, at just 2.3%.”

Hardly anyone knows that the BLS has created its own HICP inflation measure as an experiment—but the bias favoring the usual CPI is so long established that it doesn’t dare bring up the subject.

So what does the “harmonized” in Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices really mean? Harmonized sounds better than it is—it simply means a weighted average across the member states. And HICP is not a golden target, either. While it includes or extrapolates some rural prices that the BLS excludes entirely, it also excludes anything having to do with housing prices on ongoing housing costs. Housing is considered an “investment.” This is pretty silly considering so many Europeans have short-term floating rate mortgages (if fewer are dollar-denominated these days).

We would be better off if the BLS did a more realistic job on housing costs, but CPI is still not the Fed’s standard—that’s the PCE price deflator created by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The markets are confused about a number of anomalies, and no wonder. If we believe inverted yield curves, recession is in the cards. If we believe the Atlanta Fed, US growth is still robust, thank you. If we believe the CPI, inflation is falling so well the Fed can give up rate hikes now and start thinking about cuts, but if you look at the core PCE charts, it has a long way to go, exactly as Mr. Powell has been saying. That was further reinforced by Bridgewater co-CEO Prince, who told the FT today that the market is not getting what it's pricing in and holding steady at a higher level will be the outcome (so run to cash).

Most interesting for the FX market, we have divergences all over the place and talk of a single “dollar” is not practical or useful these days. The betting is still strong that the BoJ will change the zero-rate policy under the BoJ chief Ueda and probably very soon—but the rising yen has gone so far that it has frightened many, hence the drop in momentum.

Similarly, the betting is strong that the BoE will do the right thing and take rates to well over 6% and maybe even 7%, but you have to ask yourself whether, historically speaking, the BoE ever really does stuff like that? See the chart from Reuters that shows near-hysteria over what the BoE will do. This is what is realistic.

Then there are the emerging market currencies, rallying like crazy as though their debt crises are irrelevant even as they arrive at the IMF, hat in hand.

If we stand back and look at the Big Picture, we see two things not getting enough attention. First is US and global growth, Second is the anomaly of China not participating in that growth, which flies in the face of the past 20 years and makes no sense. Second is that when growth stretches or even exceeds capacity, you do get inflation. Saying inflation is over because the pandemic is over is delusional.

We are impressed by the Baltic Dry Index on the rise along with most commodity prices. The Baltic Dry is up for the 5th day to a 2-week high, with the giant ships (iron) up 1.6% and the smaller ones (grain) up 1.4%. It’s no accident that the 5-year chart looks like a normal distribution curve and like the PPI chart, a near perfect example of what happens in a pandemic.

The improvement in the Baltic Dry stands in stark contrast to China’s laggardly growth and lousy exports that are supposedly due to slow growth or outright recession worldwide. China is a key importer of the raw goods included in the Baltic Dry—did they stop buying or stop reporting? Remember that yesterday China reported exports to the US fell 12% in the first half of this year over Jan-June last year—and the US is still growing. ‘Tis a puzzle.

Looking ahead, China will release Q2 GDP and other data for June on Monday. The q/q is likely 0.8% after 2.2% in Q1 and 5% for the year. All the numbers from China are suspected of being fiddled, raising the uncertainty level.

The WSJ reports that foreign capital inflows into fell to $20 billion in Q1, vs. $100 billion in Q1 last year. “Goldman Sachs economists predict outflows from China this year will cancel out investment going into the country, a stunning change for a country that over the past four decades has consistently seen more money coming in than going out.”

It’s ironic, since “Desperate for capital and with their economies struggling, China’s cities are wooing Western businesses with previously unavailable goodies. Beijing has labeled 2023 the ‘Year of Investing in China’ and local officials have embarked on promotional tours overseas to drum up interest from investors.

“That effort is running headlong into President Xi Jinping’s national-security agenda, with its focus on fending off perceived foreign threats. That has made any Chinese investment a potential minefield for foreign firms.

“A Xi-led campaign this year has hit Western management consultants, auditors and other firms with a wave of raids, investigations and detentions. Meanwhile, an expanded anti-espionage law has added to foreign executives’ worry that conducting routine business activities in China, such as market research, could be construed as spying.

The perception that doing business in China has become much riskier is choking the flow of capital into an economy already struggling with weak private investment and consumption, as well as soaring youth unemployment.”

We call that shooting yourself in the foot. Apparently China woke up to this and today Bloomberg reports “A series of high-profile actions have been organized to display the Chinese government’s backing for private firms, with the Chinese leader having vowed to treat foreign investors better and calling for greater opening up in recent weeks. Officials have rolled out the red carpet for Elon Musk and other executives, drawing a line under a tech crackdown that tanked the world’s biggest IPO, and even visited US-based Bain & Company’s Shanghai office in an apparent end to worries about a probe into consultancies that spooked global investors.”

We call that speaking with forked tongue.

Bottom line: there is enough contradictory information out there that nobody is right and nobody knows where we really are. Stagflation? Dead, probably. Can we have decent growth and falling inflation at the same time? (Why not?) If inflation is falling, though, can corporate profits really be rising? If so, what happened to Bed Bath and Beyond? Did we get disinflation from China? What the hell is happening in Japan and at the BoJ? What the hell is happening to crypto—is it a security or not, and if so, why is bitcoin thriving while so many others are going to jail? The questions are endless.

The one thing we need to remember is that it’s a dangerous world out there, not only from players like Putin and Xi but also Mother Nature, who is royally ticked off at the way we are treating her (and remember there is no fury like a woman scorned). The safe haven dollar should never be counted out.

Forecast: The market got more than expected from CPI and then got more than expected from PPI, so extended its dollar-dumping stampede. We must expect the usual profit-taking and limit-hitting pullback, and while Friday is a good day for pullbacks, it has not developed fully today just yet (at 7 am ET). We reckon it will do that before or by pullback Tuesday.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time someone says “higher for longer” is a dead duck. PPI may point to the end of inflation, but the PCE does not. Revel in the contradiction (or risk going mad).

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!