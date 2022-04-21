Financials: June Bonds are currently 2 lower at 140’31, 10 Year Notes6 lower at 119’10.0 and 5 Year Notes 6 lower at 112’21.5. Yesterday Bonds made a potential key reversal (new contract low and a close above the previous days high) making a new contract low at 138’14 while yielding 2.98%. The market turned around to the upside in spite of comments by St. Louis Fed President Bullard that a 0.75% rate hike is not off the table. I am sticking with a prediction of a 0.50% rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. Yields are as follows: 2 Year 2.62%, 5 Year 2.90%, 10 Year 2.87% and 30 year2.91%. The 5 Year/10 Year spread remains inverted.
Grains: Dec. Corn is currently 7”0 lower at 741’4 and Nov. Beans 13’0 lower at 1524’4. New crop contracts continue to have a large discount to the front month contracts reflecting a Ukraine war premium on lack of exports from the Ukraine/Russia bread basket. I feel this discount will narrow over time as planting in this area will be less than prior years because of the conflict.
Cattle: June LC opened 12 higher at 138.80. I am now watching the Aug.LC/Aug.FC spread and feel that high feed costs will eventually cause the spread to narrow with Feeder Cattle losing some of the premium to Live Cattle.
Silver: May Silver is currently 44 cents lower at 24.84. This market is still range bound between support of 24.50 and resistance of 26.10.
S&P: June S&P’s are 47.00 higher at 4503.00. Positive first quarter earnings has lifted this market over the last few sessions turning short term trends higher. Support is currently 4390.00 and resistance 4508.00.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 as focus shifts to IMF event
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having reached its highest level in more than a week at 1.0936 earlier in the day. Some cautious comments on the policy outlook from ECB President Lagarde seem to be causing euro bulls to take a step back. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the IMF event.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3050 on hawkish BOE commentary
GBP/USD has started to edge higher after having dropped to a fresh session low of 1.3024 in the early American session. Hawkish comments from BOE policymaker Catherine Mann seem to be helping the British pound find demand.
Gold buyers awaiting around $1,925.00
Gold has extended its decline to $1,936.63 a troy ounce, its lowest in two weeks. The better market tone undermined demand for safe-haven assets, although the risk-off factors remain latent in the background and could return to the front page anytime.
ECB fires up cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are all using the window of opportunity this morning afforded by comments from the Vice-President of the ECB, de Guindos, that a July rate hike is in the cards.
Snap Stock News and Forecast: SNAP earnings preview
SNAP gets its chance to shine after the market closes on Thursday in what will be more key now as active user and/or subscription models come under increasing scrutiny following the Netflix collapse.