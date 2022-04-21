Financials: June Bonds are currently 2 lower at 140’31, 10 Year Notes6 lower at 119’10.0 and 5 Year Notes 6 lower at 112’21.5. Yesterday Bonds made a potential key reversal (new contract low and a close above the previous days high) making a new contract low at 138’14 while yielding 2.98%. The market turned around to the upside in spite of comments by St. Louis Fed President Bullard that a 0.75% rate hike is not off the table. I am sticking with a prediction of a 0.50% rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. Yields are as follows: 2 Year 2.62%, 5 Year 2.90%, 10 Year 2.87% and 30 year2.91%. The 5 Year/10 Year spread remains inverted.

Grains: Dec. Corn is currently 7”0 lower at 741’4 and Nov. Beans 13’0 lower at 1524’4. New crop contracts continue to have a large discount to the front month contracts reflecting a Ukraine war premium on lack of exports from the Ukraine/Russia bread basket. I feel this discount will narrow over time as planting in this area will be less than prior years because of the conflict.

Cattle: June LC opened 12 higher at 138.80. I am now watching the Aug.LC/Aug.FC spread and feel that high feed costs will eventually cause the spread to narrow with Feeder Cattle losing some of the premium to Live Cattle.

Silver: May Silver is currently 44 cents lower at 24.84. This market is still range bound between support of 24.50 and resistance of 26.10.

S&P: June S&P’s are 47.00 higher at 4503.00. Positive first quarter earnings has lifted this market over the last few sessions turning short term trends higher. Support is currently 4390.00 and resistance 4508.00.