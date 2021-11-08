Outlook: After a week of information overload last week, this week will offer almost nothing (except CPI for Germany and the US). In addition, Thursday is Veterans Day (used to be Armistice Day for the end of WW I) and banks and government offices are closed, although exchanges and shops are open. Even if the banks appear closed, they will still have trading desks, if lightly manned.
The puzzle we all still face is rising inflation while yields are falling. The 10-years are a sea of red, and not shown, the 2-years are, too. Apparently, this has nothing to do with inflation forecasts or central bank forward guidance, but rather positioning over the last two weeks or so that put the bond gang on the wrong side of history. They expected hawkishness and didn’t get it. Apparently, some racked up gigantic losses. Current thinking has moved from three hikes next year back to one and that’s not in June/July when tapering ends, but farther out.
Another puzzle is the “flatlining” participation rate, as Reuters describes it when more workers should be emerging from the shadows. This is a tricky subject. The Fed has declared its watching participation, especially for women and minorities. The bigger or more historic issue is whether all those voluntary withdrawals from the labor market have a deeper meaning. Even at the newly high rate of jobs created, it will be 2024 before employment reaches the trajectory line, given population growth. A word of warning–none of these numbers is totally solid and sure. But see the Reuters chart.
What with rising commodity prices, a labor shortage, supply chain bottlenecks, and enhanced government spending, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that we are in for a bout of higher inflation. This is so everywhere, and not just in the US. Even Japan is seeing a little, although we can’t count on it. And into this mix, we need to inject the possibility (however remote) that Mr. Powell’s contract is not renewed in favor of some other Fed chief.
There’s a lot that needs shaking out. In the end, he who has the growth gets the currency gain, so we are sticking to that, but with reservations and also with the caveat that big player FX positioning contributes to moves not otherwise understood. The market still wants to be short euros but also to pare back long dollars. Stay the course.
