Outlook: Today we get the usual weekly jobless claims, but the important data for the dollar is PPI, which had fallen nicely last time from 5.7% to 4.6%, the lowest since March 2021. Today’s release is forecast at 3%, although Trading Economics has 3.2%. It’s not clear why the stock market, among others, is worried about PPI, as the press reports (although Bloomberg sees PPI not falling but unchanged, so the same 4.6%).

It’s likely that what traders are truly worried about is the Fed minutes disclosing that the staff economists are now predicting a slight recession this year from the previous stance of 50-50. The basis for this idea is the fallout from the regional bank failures, meaning credit contraction.

This should have been offset by the IMF forecast at 1.6% for the year. For the IMF table of forecasts, see https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WEO/Issues/2023/04/11/world-economic-outlook-april-2023.

Note that markets usually pay little attention to these forecasts and their popularity now reveals the high level of uncertainty afoot in the world today. And we don’t get guidance from the Atlanta Fed about Q1 until tomorrow. The one place where the IMF does see recession is the UK, expected down 0.3% for the year, which at least is better than the Jan forecast of -0.6%. Germany is also in the recession camp at -0.1% for this year.

Forecast: The market still believes in one last rate hike in May–20 days away--to 5-5.25%, which means a positive real rate of return for the first time in donkey’s years. That’s on the basis of headline CPI at 5%, but more if we like the modifications to the rate of inflation from regional Feds or the PCE version. But it might be fleeting, because the market sees a prolonged pause after that. Apparently the relief at falling US inflation is outweighed by its contribution to risk appetite, although you’d think that the only country with the positive real rate of return among advanced economies would get support. Instead we have to expect more of the same–softening dollar while currencies even with the central bank on “pause” like the CAD continue to gain.

Inflation Tidbits: Bloomberg headlines that inflation slowed but “only a bit.” We think there is some bias in that headline. The NY Fed issued its latest “underlying inflation gauge” and it’s good news. Headline CPI inflation fell 1% to 5%, but the underlying "full data set" delivers 4.3% (down 0.5%). The "prices-only" measure is even better, 3.6% (down 0.3%).

Here’s a nice kicker: “For March 2023, trend CPI inflation is estimated to be in the 3.6% to 4.3% range, a lower and slightly narrower range than February, with a 0.3 percentage point decrease on its lower bound and a 0.5 percentage point decrease on its upper bound”.

The Cleveland Fed has a similar outcome. The Q1 annualized PCE is 3.93%, with core at 4.74%. But Q2 will deliver PCE at 3.31% and core 4.44%, a nice contraction. So, NY Fed prices-only CPI is 3.6% y/y and the Cleveland Fed expects PCE at 3.31%, a difference of 0.50%. What’s half of one percent among friends? The PCE is normally about this much lower than CPI, anyway.

Is this information going to inform the Fed’s next decision? You bet. It’s still not 2%, but trending there. Goolsby’s remark gains traction–maybe wait to see if the processes already at work are sufficient. And all this without labor bearing the burden. While a rate cut this year still seems unlikely, we only just finished the first quarter. At this rate, we might get close to 2% this year–confounding earlier Fed expectations.

One reason for analysts to doubt falling inflation is uncertainty over whether core services inflation will come down, too. Core services, including shelter, are falling very little and can throw a monkey wrench into the outlook. Core ex-energy services rose to 7.1% y/y, led by housing, food services (food away from home), auto insurance, repair services, airline fares, pet services, and hotels. “Food at home” dipped for the first time since last Nov but is still up 8.4%. The ray of light, as before, is energy, down 3.5% m/m and -6.4% y/y.

Core services inflation over 7%--for the 4th month in a row and the highest since 1982–is problematic because nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes into services, as reported by Wolf Street.

Tidbit: The latest data on official gold holdings is a surprise–see the chart. Governments are replacing some dollars and/or other currencies with gold, which of course has no return and costs a bundle to store and insure. In 2022, central banks bought more gold than in any year since 1967, “a record 1,136 tonnes of gold, worth around $70 billion.”

“Central bank attitudes toward gold started changing following the 1997 Asian financial crisis and then later, the 2007–08 financial crisis. Since 2010, central banks have been net buyers of gold on an annual basis.”

The quotes are from https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/charted-30-years-of-central-bank-gold-demand/. No surprise–most of the increase is due to buying by China, Russia (Russia?), India and Turkey. This essay asserts that China and Russia are the big buyers as part of the effort to de-dollarize global trade (and evade sanctions). As we write in The FX Matrix with co-author Vicki Schmelzer, historically it’s the merchants who decide what is the numeraire for trade. If merchants are forced to use a currency that changes price too often, is directed by a government, or lacks liquidity, a government-imposed currency will be shunned (and that is how black markets can be formed).

