Outlook

The market mover today is CPI, likely 4.9% in the headline and 4% in the core, less than 5% in May but still way over the 2%+ Fed target. Bloomberg writes it will be okay--the “transitory” camp will be pleased to see a small drop in the pace of price rises… while those worried about sticky inflation will point to the continued very high level of price growth.”

The WSJ survey has 4.7%, a bit less than Bloomberg, but falling to 4.1% by yearend. Respondents forecast 2.4% to 2.7% for next year and 2023. Core CPI will be 3.2% in Q4 and falling back to under 2.3% in 2022 and 2023. “That would mean an average annual increase of 2.58% from 2021 through 2023, putting inflation at levels last seen in 1993.” While we await that dampening, we are going into the highest inflation period in two decades.

If the WSJ survey respondents are right and we get inflation at 2.58% for 2021-2023, the Fed would be thrilled. So what if it’s the highest in two decades? We were flirting with deflation and the “Japanese malaise” for much of those two decades. Besides, with the Fed’s inflation averaging policy, 2.58% is a Goldilocks number, not too hot and not too cold. The only real problem with this scenario is how the consumer views price rises–if consumers get an inflation mindset, inflation becomes more entrenched than the Fed would like.

That’s the longer-term outlook. For the immediate future, meaning today and tomorrow, the response of the bond market is critical. At the moment, it’s on the fence but with both legs on the risk-on side. It could pivot, but it’s not clear inflation data will be the motivator. We think the motivator is the degree of Covid fear stalking the land today. Bond-buying is a function of many things but Covid fear is at the top of the list.

As noted above, the delta variant is spreading like wildfire all over the place–Russia, Indonesia, the US. The US has a 47.5% increase in cases in a week. The UK is going ahead with lifting restrictions next week in the face of exponentially growing cases while a big-city mayor wants people to continue masking on public transport. The French health minister got angry over only 40% of health care workers having been vaccinated and demanded they get the shots or lose their jobs by mid-September. Mixed messages? You bet.

As for inflation data at the same time, the likely interpretation of today’s number is probably “4.9% is less than 5% so it’s Good.” Risk-on from inflation data then fights risk-off from Covid. We imagine this is why the FX market is so messy.

Question: Should we consider Australia an exception or one that proves the rule? The Australian stock index S&P/ASX 200 is the only Asian index to take a fall overnight, if by only 0.02%. Is this a direct consequence of the new Sydney lockdown and ultra-stringent anti-Covid rules? Notice that the AUD put in a higher high yesterday but is struggling to hang on to it today.

In recent years, risk-on has tended to win over risk-off most of the time, even when the US president was at his mismanagement worst. The appetite for return is unquenchable. This implies traders will twist themselves into pretzels to come up with a favorable interpretation of inflation data, mostly in the form of “it’s transitory.” Never mind that the oil price gremlin is all too obvious and the forecasts of a tidy return to just over 2% is as much wishful thinking as anything else. Markets are good at self-deception. So, if risk-on wins, expect the dollar to lose ground for a while.

Tidbit: In the Told-You-So department, the FT reports that “Asia-Pacific companies, struggling to plug supply chain gaps as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted trade patterns, paid less attention than usual to checks on prospective partners, a survey has found. Only 45 per cent of respondents in the region conducted third-party due diligence exercises during the Covid-19 crisis, according to an analysis by financial data company Refinitiv.

“Based on a survey completed by nearly 3,000 managers in large companies across 30 markets, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, the report highlights how the pandemic elevated customer and third-party risks. Two-thirds of respondents said they took shortcuts with know-your-customer and due diligence checks, significantly increasing their risk exposure.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!