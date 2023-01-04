Outlook: While we wait for eurozone CPI and US payrolls on Friday, we have some fresh information today, including the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting. We will also get ISM manufacturing PMI and Jolts. The market can twist itself into knots trying to make any or all of these into more significance. At issue is whether the Fed might consider 25 bp on Feb 1 or stick to 50 bp, while the ECB is going to stick to 50 bp despite temporarily improved inflation data.

The PMI chart looks pretty grim. The Nov number is 49, with the same expected this time (Trading Economics) or a dip to 48.5 (consensus). The components were all down (orders, employment) but a tiny ray of light came from prices retreating. The market may well see the PMI as a harbinger of recession.

Jolts will equally be scrutinized for signs that the labor market’s stubborn resilience is starting to crack. Last time the Oct report had openings down 353,000 to 10.3 million. This time the consensus is for a drop to 10 million, while Trading Economics has 10.1 million, implying a moderation but not as much as the market and the Fed may want. Analysts will also pore over quits and other components, but on the whole, the US still has a gigantic number of openings and a tiny number of job seekers.

As for the Fed minutes, Martin Wolf at the FT is not to be sneezed at. The FT forecast issue has this from Wolf in answer to the question ‘Will the Fed start to cut interest rates?”

“No. The market expects the Federal Funds rate to peak at 4.9 per cent in the first half of 2023 and then fall to 4.7 per cent in September and 4.4 per cent in December. But the great majority of members of the Open Market Committee believe the rate will end 2023 at 5 per cent, or more. This latter forecast will prove correct. As Fed chair Jay Powell warned in November, “History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. We will stay the course until the job is done.” The Fed does not wish to repeat its mistake of complacency.”

Let’s note that critics of the Fed, including those who excoriate “Helicopter Ben” (Bernanke), seem to have forgotten that for decades, the Fed preferred to stay in the background. Its stance was reactive, not proactive. This was partly a political decision imposed from above, chiefly by Republicans, but also from within–after all, the Fed is a weird institution, both public and private, with a wide menu of obligations, including regulatory (which it sort of failed in the case of the 2008-09 housing bust, although auditing ratings agencies is not in its purview). The Fed has aroused vast negative sentiment at various times and shuns the spotlight for good cause. The only place you could see real Fed intervention actively and consistently at work was managing short-term liquidity out of the New York Fed.

After all, the Fed used to act in secret and during the 1970’s, we had to guess what the FOMC had decided by looking at data–the Fed did not announce its rate changes until 1994. We started getting forecasts only in 1998 and the dot plots only in 2012. The point is that secrecy gave way to transparency but also revealed that economists are lousy forecasters.

QE changed a lot. Sticking to QE for so long was almost certainly a big, fat mistake. And it was a huge intervention in a free market that got exactly what intervention in free markets always gets–misallocation of resources. If the Fed had acted sooner to get out of QE, that would have required much better economic forecasting. And therein lies the problem. Shocks aside, like Lehman, the Fed seems to think it shouldn’t tact until it sees the whites of the eyes of the enemy, whichever it is (inflation or deflation). That’s because given lags and models the Fed knows are not reliable, the Fed waits too long. Critics always accusing the Fed of being behind the curve are right, but it’s not the insult it’s intended to be–it’s the natural state of affairs given the Fed is reactive, and needs to be sure it has the numbers right. If we wanted to insult the Fed, we’d have to change the charge to the Fed caring more about not being wrong (reputation) than about the outcome. Hence Powell’s not acting “prematurely.”

Should be attribute the stock market gains from 2009 onward to free and cheap money? Yeah, probably. But curiously, it doesn’t necessarily follow that rising rates and QT are what’s eating the S&P. That may well be individual investors alongside the Chicken Littles in the fund world who read the “R” word too often and get scared. The fact remains that over longish periods of time, like 10 and 20 years, stock market returns are always much higher than the return on bonds. That doesn’t mean we won’t get a recessionary dip in Q1, but it does mean you can’t blame the Fed for everything.

So far, if we believe the Atlanta Fed, recession is not on the menu. Yesterday the latest Q4 GDP estimate went up to 3.9% from 3.7% on December 23. Spending and investment improved, and trade was less of a drag. We get another one tomorrow. Granted, this is Q4, not Q1 and the Atlanta Fed’s model tends to overshoot, but still–not recession. The Blu Chip forecasters have only about 1% growth, but the same direction, if more feeble.

The next Fed policy meeting is Feb 1, followed the next day by the ECB, with both expected to hike by 50 bp. We should probably assume that the inflation numbers will not distract the central banks too much because they need more months of data to be sure they can take their foot off the brake. Fear of recession is different in Europe than in the US. The Fed will have a hard time worrying out loud about recession if the Atlanta Fed is even remotely right about GDP. The ECB expects inflation to have been artificially lowered by energy subsidies, so can’t relent.

What all this means for FX is not yet clear. And it may not get clear anytime soon. It’s a confusing, contradictory set of conditions that points first in one direction, then another. We need to expect volatility and not all of it based on anything in particular. Pull in your horns.

