Outlook: The payrolls forecast remains in a ridiculous range of -400,000 to +250,000, Bloomberg confirms this morning. “For traders, it is difficult to see that any number would have a huge impact as the Federal Reserve is committed to tightening already and any surprise could be explained away by short-term factors….”

The market is mightily impressed by the minority in the BoE Monetary Policy Committee wanting a 50 bp rate hike instead of the smaller version that got approved. The market was even more impressed by Lagarde going “dramatically hawkish” by declining to rule out hikes, the previous stance. She also said the bank will be data-dependent and will wait for asset buying to be completed (in March) before any action is taken, which observers take to mean the first hike can’t come until June.

Ironically, the Bank of England actually raised hikes and the pound was only okay–and is reversing so far today, while the ECB did nothing but the euro rose 200 points. It’s more than ironic–it shows the market is ruled entirely by forward-looking expectations rather than today’s facts. This is always the case but not usually so far into the future and not containing so much wishful thinking. Traders and analysts alike see the ECB as changing direction, aka “pivot,” and that adds some thrill to the move, whereas the BoE and perhaps even the Fed are old news.

We wonder how long this can last. One hike in the eurozone and not until June shouldn’t hold a candle to the Fed with three hikes starting in March. As it happens, though, the US is about to deliver really very bad numbers, starting with nonfarm payrolls this morning while the eurozone economies are doing better, even France and can be viewed as more stable. The US looks like the little kid out of control in the shopping mall, ping-ponging around the walls and screaming, while Europe has well-behaved children. The US is “dirty” and the eurozone is “clean.”

In other words, future data expected to be good or at least not bad in the eurozone is more powerful than central bank suggestions of rate hikes in the face of worsening economic data in the US (that could possibly change the central bank’s hawkishness). The eurozone is reliable because more stable and the US is unreliable.

This puts coming economic data ahead of perception of central bank coming actions. This is not unreasonable, although the outcome–euro rally on no news--sure seems unreasonable today. Not to stretch the matter, but the US is down near the bottom of the pack on vaccinations, with the highest death rate. This is not to say Europe did a better job in managing the pandemic, because there were and are plenty of problems, but it’s a simple fact that Europeans have a higher vaccination rate and therefore less risk of economic disruption from the next variant.

The Economist magazine, asking how high rates have to go, doesn’t offer an answer but repeats the Fed wants rates down to 2% by 2024. Not gonna happen, IMHO. But the final para is not to be brushed off: “The world’s debts have reached 355% of GDP, making firms and households more sensitive to even small rate rises. There are few examples of central banks taming inflation without the economy suffering a recession. The last time America’s inflation fell from over 5% without a downturn was over 70 years ago. Fighting inflation could put the world in a slump. If so, the prospect that rates will one day fall back again would be only some consolation.”

As noted before, payrolls are not important today because of the many special circumstances, including Omicron, but will be treated as important and even, probably, a sign of impending recession. This does not favor the dollar.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!