1/10 Recap - The S&P opened with a 22 handle gap down and then traded another 33 handles lower into a 10:49 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 36 handles into an 11:28 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into a 12:40 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 58 handles into a 2:42 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 3:08 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 40 handles into the close.

1/10 – Following a big down move in the morning, the major indices reversed to the upside for a mixed to slightly lower day per the following closes: INDU – 162.79; S&P 500 – 6.74; and the NASDAQ Composite + 6.93.

Looking ahead - The S&P made a classic low Monday morning, per our 1/07 AC change in trend window and then had a strong recovery rally. Now, we have another major change in trend window with the 1/10 AC Mercury at 0 North Latitude. This puts the market in a confusing position. Did we see a low tied to the 1/10 AC window or will there be a high on Tuesday AM? The market is at a definite fork in the road.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

1. C. 01/07 AC – Helio Mars enters Sagittarius. Important change in trend Oats.

D. 01/07 AC – Saturn 150 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 01/07 AC – Jupiter 120 US Venus. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 1/10 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

2. A. 01/12 PM – Saturn 0 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 01/13 AC – Neptune 90 US Mars. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 01/13 AC – Mercury in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Copper, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 01/14 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Mercury. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 01/14 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend CORN, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.

F. 01/14 AC – Full Moon in Cancer. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Silver.

G. 01/14 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.

Stock market key dates

Market math

1/11/22 – 14,400 (120^2) from the 8/09/1982 major low.

DJIA* – 1/10, 1/18, 1/20, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.

S&P 500* - 1/10, 1/18, 1/19, 1/28 AC.

Fibonacci – 1/10, 1/13, 1/21, 1/25.

Astro – 1/10, 1/11, 1/12-13, 1/14, 1/18, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.

Support - 4580 Resistance – 4670.

