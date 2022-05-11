MARKETS
Inflation might have fallen from the previous high, but the slow pace of the drop will only add to concerns that statistics and peak CPI aside, the Fed still has a problem with more persistent inflation.
US inflation almost certainly peaked in March, but some relief in the data for April will not mean the inflation threat is over. The focus on data is, if anything, typically more intense on the way down.
Still, April's core CPI rose by 0.57% month-over-month, well above consensus and the fastest since January; the market will be concerned that there will be no let-up in the Fed's hawkish tone, and it will want to keep pressing on with 50bp hikes. It will also keep talk of a 75bp hike alive in the market even if the Fed continues to push back that noise to avoid a dramatic market shock.
Today, the markets feel even more capitulatory as three big problems are staring financial markets in the face. One, investors will have to price a more prolonged Fed hiking cycle. Two, the possibility the Fed gets too hawkish and eventually kills growth triggering a recession. And three, traders still have QT to navigate.
For the better part of a decade, the stock pickers have lived off QE, and now, without it, people are not quite sure where equities will settle – which means for the short term, traders will keep doing the opposite of QE trades until proven otherwise.
In the meantime, there is always the relief rally crew, but even if volatility settles in, equities might not see a sharp rebound. "TINA" is no longer the case.
OIL
Oil rallied as the European Union quarrelled over a Russian crude ban while fuel inventories predictably plunged ahead of the US summer driving season.
However, the favourable bend lower in China's covid curve appears to have turned the tide for oil markets this week, well, at least until oil traders have another recessionary mood swing.
A US recession is almost inevitable as the Fed attempts to cut inflation. Interest rates are a very blunt instrument, and QT's tightening of financial conditions is an absolute recipe for economic disaster.
Against that heady backdrop, until we see some significant policy support coming through in China or policymakers adopt an alternative strategy to Covid (which seems very unlikely), oil prices could remain capped near term.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6950, Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations eyed
AUD/USD traders take a breather around 0.6940, following a whippy move of near 120 pips surrounding the US inflation release, as markets wait for fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
EUR/USD: Bears lurking near to cycle lows, breakout on the cards?
The price of the euro has been shunned yet again by the bears in an attempt to correct from the cycle lows of 1.0470 this month so far. The bulls met fierce opposition at the start of May when the price was rejected from a corrective high of 1.0641 in the face of renewed US dollar strength.
Gold freezes around $1,850 on strong US CPI, DXY stable above 104.00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) has frozen at around $1,852.00 after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April. The precious metal is oscillating in a minor range of $1,846.44-1,858.30.
How many Bitcoin investors are underwater after the drop to $30,000?
Bitcoin price recently plummeted after witnessing massive volatility and a bloodbath in the crypto market. There is a rise in the number of Bitcoin wallets that suffered unrealized losses and addresses underwater.
US CPI Stays Hot in April: Treasury yield curve flattens, equities and dollar fall Premium
Americans found little relief in April from price hikes that have roiled markets for months and threaten the engine of the US economy as consumers’ disposable income is eroded by inflation.